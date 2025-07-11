Quiz Question Answer on Louvre Museum with Answers

Find out about the Louvre Museum's rich history, from its origins as a medieval fortress to its transformation into a world-renowned public museum. Discover key facts about its iconic architecture and vast collection, including some of humanity's most famous artworks. Test your knowledge with this engaging quiz.

The Louvre Museum stands as one of the most reputable and prestigious cultural institutions in the world. Located in the centre of Paris, France, it is famous for the vast and diverse collection of artefacts globally, including the renowned works such as Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, and the Winged Victory of Samothrace. Beyond its breathtaking collection, the Louvre is also famous for its striking glass pyramid, which was designed by the architect I. M. Pei, which now serves as the main entrance of the museum. It represents the correct mixture of historical grandeur and modern innovation. Whether you are an art lover, a history enthusiast, or simply inspired by global heritage, the Louvre Museum offers an attractive glimpse into the artistic achievements of humanity. This type of quiz will help you to find out its rich history, notable artifacts, and notable facts.

Check Out: Which U.S State is called the Empire State? GK Quiz On Louvre Museum with Answers 1. What was the original purpose of the Louvre building? A. Royal Garden B. Fortress C. Art School D. Cathedral Correct Answer: B. Fortress Explanation: The Louvre was originally constructed in the late 12th century by King Philip II as a fortress to defend Paris from invasion. Remnants of the medieval fortress can still be seen in the museum’s basement. 2. In which year did the Louvre officially become a public museum? A. 1682 B. 1750 C. 1793 D. 1815 Correct Answer: C. 1793 Explanation: The Louvre was opened to the public during the French Revolution in 1793, showcasing the national art collection for the first time. 3. Who designed the Louvre’s famous glass pyramid? A. Frank Gehry B. Le Corbusier C. Zaha Hadid

D. I. M. Pei Correct Answer: D. I. M. Pei Explanation: The iconic glass pyramid entrance was designed by Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei and was inaugurated in 1989, sparking both controversy and admiration. 4. Which famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci is housed in the Louvre? A. The Last Supper B. Lady with an Ermine C. Mona Lisa D. The Baptism of Christ Correct Answer: C. Mona Lisa Explanation: The Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings in the world and has been on display at the Louvre since the 18th century. 5. How many artworks are estimated to be in the Louvre’s full collection? A. 50,000 B. 150,000 C. 380,000+ D. 1 million Correct Answer: C. 380,000+ Explanation: The Louvre has a collection of over 380,000 objects, although only around 35,000 are displayed at any given time. Check Out: Times Square: Check Who Built It, History and Interesting Facts

6. Which sculpture, depicting a Greek goddess, is prominently displayed in the Louvre? A. Laocoön and His Sons B. Winged Victory of Samothrace C. Discobolus D. The Thinker Correct Answer: B. Winged Victory of Samothrace Explanation: This 2nd-century BCE statue represents the Greek goddess Nike and is celebrated for its dynamic pose and dramatic drapery. 7. What was the Louvre renamed under Napoleon Bonaparte? A. Musée Royal B. National Art Gallery C. Musée Napoléon D. Empire Gallery Correct Answer: C. Musée Napoléon Explanation: During Napoleon's reign, the Louvre was renamed "Musée Napoléon" and its collection expanded through artworks seized during military campaigns. 8. What major event caused many artworks to be evacuated from the Louvre? A. The French Revolution B. World War I C. World War II D. The Great Fire of Paris

Correct Answer: C. World War II Explanation: Before Nazi occupation during WWII, thousands of artworks including the Mona Lisa were secretly evacuated and hidden across France. 9. Which ancient sculpture in the Louvre is famous for missing its arms? A. Venus de Milo B. Aphrodite of Knidos C. Statue of Zeus D. Diana of Versailles Correct Answer: A. Venus de Milo Explanation: The Venus de Milo, a 2nd-century BCE statue of the goddess Aphrodite, is renowned for its beauty and mystery, especially because its arms are missing. 10. What is the name of the underground shopping and museum complex connected to the Louvre? A. Le Louvre Est B. Palais du Musée C. Carrousel du Louvre D. Galerie Royale Correct Answer: C. Carrousel du Louvre Explanation: The Carrousel du Louvre is an underground extension that includes shops, restaurants, and access to the inverted pyramid and museum entrance.