How Well Do You Know Ivy League Schools? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts

The history and customs of the esteemed Ivy League schools are intricately woven into the fabric of American higher education. These eight private universities, which are renowned globally for their rigorous admissions, significant research, and innovative contributions, are located in the Northeastern United States. But how well do you truly know the historical quirks, unique traditions, and foundational moments that have shaped these esteemed establishments? From ancient collegiate rivalries to centuries-old customs, all eight Ivy League schools possess a distinctive narrative. This quiz will put your knowledge to the test and make you learn some of the lesser-known facts about their origins and enduring practices. Let's see if you're truly an Ivy League enthusiast!

Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts on Ivy League Schools Question 1: Which Ivy League university was founded first, making it the oldest institution of higher education in the United States? A) Yale University B) Princeton University C) Harvard University D) University of Pennsylvania Answer: C) Harvard University Fact: Harvard University was established in 1636 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It laid the foundation for American collegiate education by being one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the United States. Question 2: Which Ivy League school is notable for having been founded by a royal charter from King George II of Great Britain? A) Dartmouth College B) Columbia University C) Brown University D) Cornell University

Answer: B) Columbia University Fact: By royal charter of King George II of Great Britain, Columbia University was established in 1754 as King's College. It was later renamed Columbia College and then Columbia University after the American Revolution.

Question 3: This Ivy League university is the only one in the group that was founded after the American Revolution, making it the "youngest" of the eight. Which one is it? A) Cornell University B) Brown University C) Dartmouth College D) University of Pennsylvania Answer: A) Cornell University Fact: Cornell University is the only Ivy League school created following the American Revolution. It was founded in 1865, New York. Question 4: Which Ivy League school has its extremely secretive senior societies, the most well-known being "Skull and Bones"? A) Princeton University B) Yale University C) University of Pennsylvania D) Dartmouth College Answer: B) Yale University Fact: Yale University is traditionally known to have a number of secret senior societies like the most talked about is "Skull and Bones." These societies date back to Yale days and have had many top personalities on their rolls.

Question 5: Campus tradition at this Ivy League university includes its marching band invading the library the evening before the final exam in organic chemistry to play and make jokes. What is this tradition known as, and where does it take place? A) "Orgo Night" at Columbia University B) "Belly of the Beast" at Yale University C) "Midnight Madness" at Cornell University D) "The Winter Stroll" at Dartmouth College Answer: A) "Orgo Night" at Columbia University Fact: "Orgo Night" is the most popular tradition at Columbia University. The Columbia University Marching Band plays in the Butler Library the night before the final of organic chemistry. They provide humor and music to the nervous students. Question 6: Which Ivy League university's original name was "The College of New Jersey" before it assumed its present, more commonly known name?

A) Princeton University B) Yale University C) University of Pennsylvania D) Columbia University Answer: A) Princeton University Fact: Princeton University was initially known as "The College of New Jersey" in 1746. It legally became Princeton University in 1896 to better reflect its location and size. Question 7: This Ivy League institution is distinctive in its "Open Curriculum," which enables undergraduates to create their courses of study largely on their own without the usual distribution requirements. What university is it? A) Brown University B) Dartmouth College C) Cornell University D) Yale University Answer: A) Brown University Fact: Brown University is famous for having an "Open Curriculum". It was adopted in 1969 to give students autonomy to select their courses and support unique individual academic discovery.

Question 8: The term "Ivy League" is commonly thought to have been named after a particular sport and the ivy-covered buildings. Which sport is commonly considered to be the origin of the term? A) Rowing B) Baseball C) Football D) Basketball Answer: C) Football Fact: Although the origin is disputed, the phrase "Ivy League" came into wide usage in the early 20th century as a result of sports contests like football between these well-established eight Northeastern colleges. Sportswriter Stanley Woodward is usually credited with bringing the term into common usage during the 1930s. Question 9: Which of the Ivy League institutions was founded with the main goal of educating Native Americans, although the mission changed? A) Harvard University B) Dartmouth College C) University of Pennsylvania D) Princeton University

Answer: B) Dartmouth College Fact: Dartmouth College was founded in 1769 by Eleazar Wheelock. While its mission broadened significantly, this original intent remains a notable part of its history. Question 10: This Ivy League institution has a unique tradition of tossing toast onto the field during football games. Which university has this eccentric custom? A) Harvard University B) University of Pennsylvania C. Cornell University D) Yale University Answer: B) University of Pennsylvania Fact: During football games at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), students traditionally toss bits of toast onto the field following the third quarter. This is followed by the singing. of "Drink a Highball," which includes the line "Here's a toast to dear old Penn."




