Grand Canyon, located in Northern Arizona, is one of the most breathtaking and prestigious natural wonders in the world. It was carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, exposing about 2 billion years of the Earth's geological history through its layered rock structures. In a length of about 277 miles, the valley is wide up to 18 miles, and reaches a depth of over 6,000 feet at its deepest points.
In 1919, Grand Canyon National Park, named a National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attracts more than 5 million visitors every year. Tourists come from all over the world to see their vast and colorful landscapes, shaking trails such as Ujjwal Angel and South Kieb, or the Rapids of the Colorado River.
Beyond its geological importance, Grand Canyon has a deep cultural and spiritual meaning for many original American tribes, such as Havasupai, Hopi, Navajo, and Hualapai. Many of these tribes have lived around the valley for centuries. Whether it is seen from the South Rim, the Grand Canyon is a breathtaking example of the natural world's power, beauty, and durability, within the more remote North Rim, or the valley.
1. Where is the Grand Canyon located?
A. Utah
B. Arizona
C. Nevada
D. New Mexico
Correct Answer: B. Arizona
Explanation: The Grand Canyon is located in northern Arizona and is one of the most iconic natural landmarks in the U.S.
2. What river carved the Grand Canyon?
A. Mississippi River
B. Missouri River
C. Colorado River
D. Rio Grande
Correct Answer: C. Colorado River
Explanation: Over millions of years, the Colorado River carved through layers of rock to form the Grand Canyon.
3. How long is the Grand Canyon?
A. 100 miles
B. 277 miles
C. 450 miles
D. 600 miles
Correct Answer: B. 277 miles
Explanation: The Grand Canyon stretches approximately 277 miles from end to end.
4. Which Native American tribes are historically connected to the Grand Canyon?
A. Hopi and Havasupai
B. Cherokee and Sioux
C. Apache and Comanche
D. Inuit and Navajo
Correct Answer: A. Hopi and Havasupai
Explanation: Several tribes have ancestral ties to the Grand Canyon region, including the Hopi, Havasupai, Hualapai, and Navajo.
5. What is the name of the most popular viewpoint on the South Rim?
A. Angel’s Landing
B. Horseshoe Bend
C. Mather Point
D. Bright Angel Point
Correct Answer: C. Mather Point
Explanation:Mather Point is one of the most visited and photographed viewpoints on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
6. When was the Grand Canyon designated as a National Park?
A. 1901
B. 1919
C. 1933
D. 1960
Correct Answer: B. 1919
Explanation: The Grand Canyon became a National Park in 1919, although it was a designated national monument since 1908.
7. What type of rock is most common in the canyon walls?
A. Basalt
B. Limestone
C. Granite
D. Sandstone
Correct Answer: B. Limestone
Explanation: The canyon's walls feature multiple layers, but limestone, along with sandstone and shale, is very common in the upper layers.
8. What is the name of the famous hiking trail that goes from the South Rim to the Colorado River?
A. Bright Angel Trail
B. Rim-to-Rim Trail
C. Kaibab Trail
D. Zion Trail
Correct Answer: A. Bright Angel Trail
Explanation: The Bright Angel Trail is a well-known, maintained trail that descends from the South Rim to the Colorado River.
9. Which U.S. President was a strong advocate for protecting the Grand Canyon?
A. Abraham Lincoln
B. Franklin D. Roosevelt
C. Theodore Roosevelt
D. John F. Kennedy
Correct Answer: C. Theodore Roosevelt
Explanation: Theodore Roosevelt visited the canyon multiple times and worked to protect it, calling it a place that "every American should see."
10. How deep is the Grand Canyon at its deepest point?
A. About 3,000 feet
B. About 4,000 feet
C. About 6,000 feet
D. About 7,500 feet
Correct Answer: C. About 6,000 feet
Explanation: The Grand Canyon reaches a maximum depth of approximately 6,000 feet (about 1.1 miles) at its deepest point, near the Granite Gorge section.
