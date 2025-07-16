Grand Canyon, located in Northern Arizona, is one of the most breathtaking and prestigious natural wonders in the world. It was carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, exposing about 2 billion years of the Earth's geological history through its layered rock structures. In a length of about 277 miles, the valley is wide up to 18 miles, and reaches a depth of over 6,000 feet at its deepest points.

In 1919, Grand Canyon National Park, named a National Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attracts more than 5 million visitors every year. Tourists come from all over the world to see their vast and colorful landscapes, shaking trails such as Ujjwal Angel and South Kieb, or the Rapids of the Colorado River.

Beyond its geological importance, Grand Canyon has a deep cultural and spiritual meaning for many original American tribes, such as Havasupai, Hopi, Navajo, and Hualapai. Many of these tribes have lived around the valley for centuries. Whether it is seen from the South Rim, the Grand Canyon is a breathtaking example of the natural world's power, beauty, and durability, within the more remote North Rim, or the valley.