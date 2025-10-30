Top 9 U.S. Airlines by Size: The U.S. aviation industry is entering a historic phase of transformation and 2025 is proving to be a landmark year. In a major milestone for American air travel, Alaska Airlines has officially received a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This marks its regulatory integration with Hawaiian Airlines. This is audio of Hawaiian Airlines flight HAL866 — the final flight ever to use the “Hawaiian” callsign and ICAO identifier. 🌺✈️

After 95 years of independence, Hawaiian has officially merged with Alaska Airlines. From now on, all flights will operate under the Alaska “AS” code. pic.twitter.com/yb3oKqGpQ3 — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) October 29, 2025 According to Ben Minicucci, President and CEO of Alaska Air Group, this achievement “marks an important step in our journey as a combined organisation.” The move strengthens the group’s Pacific presence, connecting over 140 destinations across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific with Europe expansion plans on the horizon for 2026.

This development highlights how U.S. airlines continue to evolve through mergers, digital innovation, and global route expansion. Whether it’s Delta Air Lines’ international dominance or Southwest’s unmatched domestic network, each carrier is known for sustainability, connectivity, and passenger experience. Let us explore top 9 U.S. airlines by size and fleet. List of Top 9 U.S. Airlines by Size, #5 Will Surprise You! From global carriers like Delta, American, and United to the ultra-low-cost pioneers Spirit and Frontier, here is an overview of the top 9 airlines in the United States ranked by size, fleet, and destination reach: S. No. Airline Size & Network Overview 1. Delta Air Lines Fleet of over 950 aircraft and service to 290+ destinations across six continents. 2. American Airlines Operating 980+ aircraft and serving 350 destinations in 60+ countries. 3. United Airlines Around 920 aircraft and access to 350+ destinations across 60+ countries. 4. Southwest Airlines Fleet of 820+ Boeing 737s and flies to 120+ destinations. 5. Alaska Airlines + Hawaiian Airlines (Integration Milestone) Two carriers operate over 380 aircraft and connect 140+ destinations across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific. 6. JetBlue Airways Operates 290+ aircraft serving 100+ destinations, with a strong East Coast and Caribbean presence. 7. Spirit Airlines A major ultra-low-cost carrier with 205+ aircraft, serving 90+ destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. 8. Frontier Airlines Operates 145+ aircraft, connecting 110 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. 9. Allegiant Air A leisure-focused airline with 130+ aircraft, linking 120+ U.S. cities with top vacation spots.

Here are the top 9 Airlines by size in the U.S.: 1. Delta Air Lines Delta Airlines continues to dominate as one of the most reliable U.S. carriers, with a strong focus on sustainability and cutting-edge in-flight experience. It operates with major hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, and Minneapolis. Its expansion in transatlantic routes and SkyMiles loyalty upgrades have cemented its leadership globally. Also Read Top 10 Richest Airlines in the World, Check List! 2. American Airlines Known for its expansive network and Oneworld alliance benefits, American remains a major player in U.S. and international travel. It is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and is known for digital check-in improvements and renewed business-class offerings are setting high benchmarks. 3. United Airlines With sustainability at its core, United’s efforts in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and electric aircraft partnerships have made it one of the most forward-looking airlines in the U.S. It has major hubs in Chicago, Denver, and Houston.

4. Southwest Airlines The Southwest Airlines is a very beloved one for its no-change-fee policy and strong domestic connectivity. It is renowned for point-to-point routes and a no-change-fee policy. Hence, Southwest maintains its reputation for affordability and reliability, especially across U.S. leisure routes. 5. Alaska Airlines + Hawaiian Airlines (The Integration Milestone) Here’s where things get surprising: Alaska Airlines has officially received a single operating certificate from the FAA, which allows it to operate alongside Hawaiian Airlines under a unified regulatory framework while maintaining both brands. Because of this integration, and combination, thousands of hours of coordination in training, safety protocols, and operations are represented. However, Passengers won’t see major changes yet both airlines will retain their distinct branding and hospitality. In addition, starting next spring, a unified passenger service system (PSS) will make booking and travel even more seamless across both carriers.