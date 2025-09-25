List of U.S. State Fish, Check Common Name & Year Here!

U.S. State Fish: In every U.S. state, you will find a fish highlighting its ecological identity and economic importance. Not only this, but a state fish also highlights the region’s aquatic heritage and helps people connect with its waters, wildlife, and culture. From the California state fish (Garibaldi and California golden trout) to the Texas state fish (Guadalupe Bass and Red Drum), these fish represent local ecosystems, fishing culture, and conservation values. As of now, according to the A-Z Animals, 45 states plus D.C. have adopted at least one official state fish. Therefore, choosing a state fish is not just symbolic; looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity. List of U.S. State Fish by State, Common Name, Scientific Name, and Year of Adoption

(Credits: National Park Service, California State Fish, Garibaldi) The Complete List of U.S. State Fish highlights the California state fish, Golden Trout and Florida’s Atlantic Sailfish and various other state fishes. These designations showcase the biodiversity of America’s rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. The table below gives you the name for each state’s official fish, along with its common name, scientific name, and year of adoption. State Common Name Scientific Name Year Alabama Largemouth bass (freshwater) Micropterus salmoides 1975 Fighting tarpon (saltwater) Megalops atlanticus 1955 Alaska King salmon Oncorhynchus tshawytscha 1962 Arizona Apache trout Oncorhynchus gilae apache 1986 Arkansas Alligator gar (primitive) Atractosteus spatula 2019 California Golden trout (freshwater) Oncorhynchus mykiss aguabonita 1947 Garibaldi (saltwater) Hypsypops rubicundus 1995 Colorado Greenback cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii stomias 1994 Connecticut American shad Alosa sapidissima 2003 Delaware Weakfish Cynoscion genus 1981 District of Columbia American shad Alosa sapidissima — Florida Florida largemouth bass (freshwater) Micropterus floridanus 2007 Atlantic sailfish (saltwater) Istiophorus albicans 2007 Georgia Largemouth bass Micropterus salmoides 1970 Southern Appalachian brook trout (cold water) Salvelinus fontinalis 2006 Red drum (saltwater) Sciaenops ocellatus 2006 Hawaii Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa (reef triggerfish) Rhinecanthus rectangulus 2006 Idaho Cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii 1990 Illinois Bluegill Lepomis macrochirus 1986 Iowa None recognized — — Kansas Channel catfish Ictalurus punctatus 2018 Kentucky Kentucky spotted bass Micropterus punctulatus 1956 Louisiana White crappie (freshwater) Pomoxis annularis 1993 Spotted sea trout (saltwater) Cynoscion nebulosus 2001 Maine Landlocked Atlantic salmon Salmo salar sebago 1969 Maryland Rockfish (striped bass) Morone saxatilis 1965 Massachusetts Cod Gadus morhua 1974 Michigan Brook trout Salvelinus fontinalis 1988 Minnesota Walleye Sander vitreus 1965 Mississippi Largemouth bass Micropterus salmoides 1974 Missouri Channel catfish (fish) Ictalurus punctatus 1997 Paddlefish (aquatic animal) Polyodon spathula 1997 Montana Blackspotted cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii lewisi 1977 Nebraska Channel catfish Ictalurus punctatus 1997 Nevada Lahontan cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii henshawi 1981 New Hampshire Brook trout (freshwater) Salvelinus fontinalis 1994 Striped bass (saltwater) Morone saxatilis 1994 New Jersey Brook trout (freshwater) Salvelinus fontinalis 1991 Striped bass (saltwater) Morone saxatilis 2017 New Mexico Rio Grande cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii virginalis 2005 New York Brook trout (freshwater) Salvelinus fontinalis 1975 Striped bass (marine/saltwater) Morone saxatilis 2006 North Carolina Channel bass (saltwater) Sciaenops ocellatus 1971 Southern Appalachian brook trout (freshwater) Salvelinus fontinalis 2005 North Dakota Northern pike Esox lucius 1969 Ohio None recognized — — Oklahoma White bass Morone chrysops 1974 Oregon Chinook salmon Oncorhynchus tshawytscha 1961 Pennsylvania Brook trout Salvelinus fontinalis 1970 Rhode Island Striped bass Morone saxatilis 2000 South Carolina Striped bass Morone saxatilis 1972 South Dakota Walleye Sander vitreus 1992 Tennessee Smallmouth bass (sport fish) Micropterus dolomieu 2005 Channel catfish (commercial fish) Ictalurus punctatus 1987 Texas Guadalupe bass (freshwater) Micropterus treculii 1989 Red drum (saltwater) Sciaenops ocellatus 2011 Utah Bonneville cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii utah 1997 Vermont Brook trout (cold water) Salvelinus fontinalis 1978 / 2012 Walleye (warm water) Sander vitreus — Virginia Brook trout (freshwater) Salvelinus fontinalis 2011 Striped bass (saltwater) Morone saxatilis — Washington Steelhead trout Oncorhynchus mykiss 1969 West Virginia Brook trout Salvelinus fontinalis 1973 Wisconsin Muskellunge Esox masquinongy 1955 Wyoming Cutthroat trout Oncorhynchus clarkii 1987

Source: Wikipedia Interesting Trivia Facts: U.S. State Fish Let us explore some interesting trivia facts about the U.S. State fishes: Dual designations : Some states adopt both a freshwater and a saltwater (marine) state fish, like New York, California, and Florida .

States without a state fish : Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana are among the few without an official state fish.

Ohio’s bill proposal : According to Axios, in 2024, Ohio’s House passed a bill to adopt the walleye as its state fish, given Lake Erie’s status as a top walleye habitat.

Shared state fish : Brook trout is the official state fish of multiple states (e.g. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia), showing its ecological and cultural significance .

Conservation edge: According to the A-Z Animals, many state fish designations help raise awareness about habitat protection, pollution control, and sustainable fishing in local waterways and fisheries.

Conclusion Therefore, Fishing has deep roots in American culture, and a state fish holds economic importance. When a state names a fish like the Texas state fish or California’s state fish, it solidifies public awareness of that species’ habitat, local waterways, and cultural role. It is also seen from the recreational purposes to Indigenous traditions and local economies as well. For example, the largemouth bass in Florida and Georgia reflects the popularity of sport fishing. For enthusiasts, this provides a fun way to explore nature, state heritage, and even plan fishing trips. Looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.