List of U.S. State Fish, Check Common Name & Year Here!

U.S. State Fish: In every U.S. state, you will find a fish highlighting its ecological identity and economic importance. Not only this, but a state fish also highlights the region’s aquatic heritage and helps people connect with its waters, wildlife, and culture. From the California state fish (Garibaldi and California golden trout) to the Texas state fish (Guadalupe Bass and Red Drum), these fish represent local ecosystems, fishing culture, and conservation values.
As of now, according to the A-Z Animals, 45 states plus D.C. have adopted at least one official state fish. Therefore, choosing a state fish is not just symbolic; looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity.
List of U.S. State Fish by State, Common Name, Scientific Name, and Year of Adoption
The Complete List of U.S. State Fish highlights the California state fish, Golden Trout and Florida’s Atlantic Sailfish and various other state fishes. These designations showcase the biodiversity of America’s rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. The table below gives you the name for each state’s official fish, along with its common name, scientific name, and year of adoption.
|
State
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Year
|
Alabama
|
Largemouth bass (freshwater)
|
Micropterus salmoides
|
1975
|
Fighting tarpon (saltwater)
|
Megalops atlanticus
|
1955
|
Alaska
|
King salmon
|
Oncorhynchus tshawytscha
|
1962
|
Arizona
|
Apache trout
|
Oncorhynchus gilae apache
|
1986
|
Arkansas
|
Alligator gar (primitive)
|
Atractosteus spatula
|
2019
|
California
|
Golden trout (freshwater)
|
Oncorhynchus mykiss aguabonita
|
1947
|
Garibaldi (saltwater)
|
Hypsypops rubicundus
|
1995
|
Colorado
|
Greenback cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii stomias
|
1994
|
Connecticut
|
American shad
|
Alosa sapidissima
|
2003
|
Delaware
|
Weakfish
|
Cynoscion genus
|
1981
|
District of Columbia
|
American shad
|
Alosa sapidissima
|
—
|
Florida
|
Florida largemouth bass (freshwater)
|
Micropterus floridanus
|
2007
|
Atlantic sailfish (saltwater)
|
Istiophorus albicans
|
2007
|
Georgia
|
Largemouth bass
|
Micropterus salmoides
|
1970
|
Southern Appalachian brook trout (cold water)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
2006
|
Red drum (saltwater)
|
Sciaenops ocellatus
|
2006
|
Hawaii
|
Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa (reef triggerfish)
|
Rhinecanthus rectangulus
|
2006
|
Idaho
|
Cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii
|
1990
|
Illinois
|
Bluegill
|
Lepomis macrochirus
|
1986
|
Iowa
|
None recognized
|
—
|
—
|
Kansas
|
Channel catfish
|
Ictalurus punctatus
|
2018
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky spotted bass
|
Micropterus punctulatus
|
1956
|
Louisiana
|
White crappie (freshwater)
|
Pomoxis annularis
|
1993
|
Spotted sea trout (saltwater)
|
Cynoscion nebulosus
|
2001
|
Maine
|
Landlocked Atlantic salmon
|
Salmo salar sebago
|
1969
|
Maryland
|
Rockfish (striped bass)
|
Morone saxatilis
|
1965
|
Massachusetts
|
Cod
|
Gadus morhua
|
1974
|
Michigan
|
Brook trout
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1988
|
Minnesota
|
Walleye
|
Sander vitreus
|
1965
|
Mississippi
|
Largemouth bass
|
Micropterus salmoides
|
1974
|
Missouri
|
Channel catfish (fish)
|
Ictalurus punctatus
|
1997
|
Paddlefish (aquatic animal)
|
Polyodon spathula
|
1997
|
Montana
|
Blackspotted cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii lewisi
|
1977
|
Nebraska
|
Channel catfish
|
Ictalurus punctatus
|
1997
|
Nevada
|
Lahontan cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii henshawi
|
1981
|
New Hampshire
|
Brook trout (freshwater)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1994
|
Striped bass (saltwater)
|
Morone saxatilis
|
1994
|
New Jersey
|
Brook trout (freshwater)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1991
|
Striped bass (saltwater)
|
Morone saxatilis
|
2017
|
New Mexico
|
Rio Grande cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii virginalis
|
2005
|
New York
|
Brook trout (freshwater)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1975
|
Striped bass (marine/saltwater)
|
Morone saxatilis
|
2006
|
North Carolina
|
Channel bass (saltwater)
|
Sciaenops ocellatus
|
1971
|
Southern Appalachian brook trout (freshwater)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
2005
|
North Dakota
|
Northern pike
|
Esox lucius
|
1969
|
Ohio
|
None recognized
|
—
|
—
|
Oklahoma
|
White bass
|
Morone chrysops
|
1974
|
Oregon
|
Chinook salmon
|
Oncorhynchus tshawytscha
|
1961
|
Pennsylvania
|
Brook trout
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1970
|
Rhode Island
|
Striped bass
|
Morone saxatilis
|
2000
|
South Carolina
|
Striped bass
|
Morone saxatilis
|
1972
|
South Dakota
|
Walleye
|
Sander vitreus
|
1992
|
Tennessee
|
Smallmouth bass (sport fish)
|
Micropterus dolomieu
|
2005
|
Channel catfish (commercial fish)
|
Ictalurus punctatus
|
1987
|
Texas
|
Guadalupe bass (freshwater)
|
Micropterus treculii
|
1989
|
Red drum (saltwater)
|
Sciaenops ocellatus
|
2011
|
Utah
|
Bonneville cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii utah
|
1997
|
Vermont
|
Brook trout (cold water)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1978 / 2012
|
Walleye (warm water)
|
Sander vitreus
|
—
|
Virginia
|
Brook trout (freshwater)
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
2011
|
Striped bass (saltwater)
|
Morone saxatilis
|
—
|
Washington
|
Steelhead trout
|
Oncorhynchus mykiss
|
1969
|
West Virginia
|
Brook trout
|
Salvelinus fontinalis
|
1973
|
Wisconsin
|
Muskellunge
|
Esox masquinongy
|
1955
|
Wyoming
|
Cutthroat trout
|
Oncorhynchus clarkii
|
1987
Interesting Trivia Facts: U.S. State Fish
Let us explore some interesting trivia facts about the U.S. State fishes:
-
Dual designations: Some states adopt both a freshwater and a saltwater (marine) state fish, like New York, California, and Florida.
-
States without a state fish: Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana are among the few without an official state fish.
-
Ohio’s bill proposal: According to Axios, in 2024, Ohio’s House passed a bill to adopt the walleye as its state fish, given Lake Erie’s status as a top walleye habitat.
-
Shared state fish: Brook trout is the official state fish of multiple states (e.g. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia), showing its ecological and cultural significance.
-
Conservation edge: According to the A-Z Animals, many state fish designations help raise awareness about habitat protection, pollution control, and sustainable fishing in local waterways and fisheries.
Conclusion
Therefore, Fishing has deep roots in American culture, and a state fish holds economic importance. When a state names a fish like the Texas state fish or California’s state fish, it solidifies public awareness of that species’ habitat, local waterways, and cultural role. It is also seen from the recreational purposes to Indigenous traditions and local economies as well. For example, the largemouth bass in Florida and Georgia reflects the popularity of sport fishing.
For enthusiasts, this provides a fun way to explore nature, state heritage, and even plan fishing trips. Looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity.
