List of U.S. State Fish, Check Common Name & Year Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 25, 2025, 07:27 EDT

Discover the list of U.S. state fish by state, scientific name, and year of adoption. Learn about the states that have freshwater or saltwater fish, local aquatic heritage, culture & conservation.

List of U.S. State Fishes (Credits: How Stuff Works)
U.S. State Fish: In every U.S. state, you will find a fish highlighting its ecological identity and economic importance. Not only this, but a state fish also highlights the region’s aquatic heritage and helps people connect with its waters, wildlife, and culture. From the California state fish (Garibaldi and California golden trout) to the Texas state fish (Guadalupe Bass and Red Drum), these fish represent local ecosystems, fishing culture, and conservation values. 

As of now, according to the A-Z Animals, 45 states plus D.C. have adopted at least one official state fish. Therefore, choosing a state fish is not just symbolic; looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity.

List of U.S. State Fish by State, Common Name, Scientific Name, and Year of Adoption

California State Fish Garibaldi

(Credits: National Park Service, California State Fish, Garibaldi)

The Complete List of U.S. State Fish highlights the California state fish, Golden Trout and Florida’s Atlantic Sailfish and various other state fishes. These designations showcase the biodiversity of America’s rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. The table below gives you the name for each state’s official fish, along with its common name, scientific name, and year of adoption.

State

Common Name

Scientific Name

Year

Alabama

Largemouth bass (freshwater)

Micropterus salmoides

1975

Fighting tarpon (saltwater)

Megalops atlanticus

1955

Alaska

King salmon

Oncorhynchus tshawytscha

1962

Arizona

Apache trout

Oncorhynchus gilae apache

1986

Arkansas

Alligator gar (primitive)

Atractosteus spatula

2019

California

Golden trout (freshwater)

Oncorhynchus mykiss aguabonita

1947

Garibaldi (saltwater)

Hypsypops rubicundus

1995

Colorado

Greenback cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii stomias

1994

Connecticut

American shad

Alosa sapidissima

2003

Delaware

Weakfish

Cynoscion genus

1981

District of Columbia

American shad

Alosa sapidissima

Florida

Florida largemouth bass (freshwater)

Micropterus floridanus

2007

Atlantic sailfish (saltwater)

Istiophorus albicans

2007

Georgia

Largemouth bass

Micropterus salmoides

1970

Southern Appalachian brook trout (cold water)

Salvelinus fontinalis

2006

Red drum (saltwater)

Sciaenops ocellatus

2006

Hawaii

Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa (reef triggerfish)

Rhinecanthus rectangulus

2006

Idaho

Cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii

1990

Illinois

Bluegill

Lepomis macrochirus

1986

Iowa

None recognized

Kansas

Channel catfish

Ictalurus punctatus

2018

Kentucky

Kentucky spotted bass

Micropterus punctulatus

1956

Louisiana

White crappie (freshwater)

Pomoxis annularis

1993

Spotted sea trout (saltwater)

Cynoscion nebulosus

2001

Maine

Landlocked Atlantic salmon

Salmo salar sebago

1969

Maryland

Rockfish (striped bass)

Morone saxatilis

1965

Massachusetts

Cod

Gadus morhua

1974

Michigan

Brook trout

Salvelinus fontinalis

1988

Minnesota

Walleye

Sander vitreus

1965

Mississippi

Largemouth bass

Micropterus salmoides

1974

Missouri

Channel catfish (fish)

Ictalurus punctatus

1997

Paddlefish (aquatic animal)

Polyodon spathula

1997

Montana

Blackspotted cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii lewisi

1977

Nebraska

Channel catfish

Ictalurus punctatus

1997

Nevada

Lahontan cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii henshawi

1981

New Hampshire

Brook trout (freshwater)

Salvelinus fontinalis

1994

Striped bass (saltwater)

Morone saxatilis

1994

New Jersey

Brook trout (freshwater)

Salvelinus fontinalis

1991

Striped bass (saltwater)

Morone saxatilis

2017

New Mexico

Rio Grande cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii virginalis

2005

New York

Brook trout (freshwater)

Salvelinus fontinalis

1975

Striped bass (marine/saltwater)

Morone saxatilis

2006

North Carolina

Channel bass (saltwater)

Sciaenops ocellatus

1971

Southern Appalachian brook trout (freshwater)

Salvelinus fontinalis

2005

North Dakota

Northern pike

Esox lucius

1969

Ohio

None recognized

Oklahoma

White bass

Morone chrysops

1974

Oregon

Chinook salmon

Oncorhynchus tshawytscha

1961

Pennsylvania

Brook trout

Salvelinus fontinalis

1970

Rhode Island

Striped bass

Morone saxatilis

2000

South Carolina

Striped bass

Morone saxatilis

1972

South Dakota

Walleye

Sander vitreus

1992

Tennessee

Smallmouth bass (sport fish)

Micropterus dolomieu

2005

Channel catfish (commercial fish)

Ictalurus punctatus

1987

Texas

Guadalupe bass (freshwater)

Micropterus treculii

1989

Red drum (saltwater)

Sciaenops ocellatus

2011

Utah

Bonneville cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii utah

1997

Vermont

Brook trout (cold water)

Salvelinus fontinalis

1978 / 2012

Walleye (warm water)

Sander vitreus

Virginia

Brook trout (freshwater)

Salvelinus fontinalis

2011

Striped bass (saltwater)

Morone saxatilis

Washington

Steelhead trout

Oncorhynchus mykiss

1969

West Virginia

Brook trout

Salvelinus fontinalis

1973

Wisconsin

Muskellunge

Esox masquinongy

1955

Wyoming

Cutthroat trout

Oncorhynchus clarkii

1987

Source: Wikipedia 

Interesting Trivia Facts: U.S. State Fish 

Let us explore some interesting trivia facts about the U.S. State fishes:  

  • Dual designations: Some states adopt both a freshwater and a saltwater (marine) state fish, like New York, California, and Florida.

  • States without a state fish: Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana are among the few without an official state fish.

  • Ohio’s bill proposal: According to Axios, in 2024, Ohio’s House passed a bill to adopt the walleye as its state fish, given Lake Erie’s status as a top walleye habitat. 

  • Shared state fish: Brook trout is the official state fish of multiple states (e.g. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia), showing its ecological and cultural significance.

  • Conservation edge: According to the A-Z Animals, many state fish designations help raise awareness about habitat protection, pollution control, and sustainable fishing in local waterways and fisheries.

Conclusion 

Therefore, Fishing has deep roots in American culture, and a state fish holds economic importance. When a state names a fish like the Texas state fish or California’s state fish, it solidifies public awareness of that species’ habitat, local waterways, and cultural role. It is also seen from the recreational purposes to Indigenous traditions and local economies as well. For example, the largemouth bass in Florida and Georgia reflects the popularity of sport fishing.

For enthusiasts, this provides a fun way to explore nature, state heritage, and even plan fishing trips. Looking up the state fish of New York, the state fish of Florida, or the state fish of New Jersey can spark regional pride and curiosity.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.


    FAQs

    • What is the #1 rarest fish in the world?
      +
      One of the rarest fish is the Devil’s Hole pupfish, confined to a single water body in Nevada. Its population numbers have fallen near extinction.
    • What is the healthiest fish to eat?
      +
      From a nutritional standpoint, fatty fish like salmon, sardines, trout, and mackerel are often considered among the healthiest due to their high omega-3 content and lean protein. (This is a general human diet fact, beyond the scope of state fish listings.)
    • What is the Ohio state fish?
      +
      None officially. However, there’s a strong movement to designate the walleye as Ohio’s state fish, reflecting its importance in Lake Erie.
    • Which states don’t have a state fish?
      +
      As of now, Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana have not adopted an official state fish.

