Who is the Governor of Maryland? Check Party, Term and Prior Public Experience

The governor's office is a key position in Maryland state government, representing the head of the executive branch. Understanding who holds this office, their political affiliation, the constraints of Maryland governor term limits, and their prior public service is essential for comprehending the state's political landscape. The current Governor of Maryland is Wes Moore. From legislative responsibilities to acting as commander-in-chief of the Maryland National Guard, the governor's role is expansive, impacting millions of Marylanders daily. Who is the Current Governor of Maryland? The current Maryland governor is Wes Moore. He assumed office on January 18, 2023, succeeding Larry Hogan. Wes Moore won the Democratic primary election on July 19, 2022. He beat out Tom Perez and Peter Franchot. Moore received 32.4% of the votes. Later, in the main election, he campaigned with President Joe Biden. Moore then defeated Dan Cox in the general election. This made him Maryland's first Black governor. He was also the first veteran elected governor since William Donald Schaefer.

What is the Political Party of the Maryland Governor? The Political party of Wes Moore is Democratic Party. Maryland generally has a strong Democratic presence in its state government, with the party often holding majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. He also ran on regaining "patriotism" from Republicans, emphasizing his service in the United States Army. What is the Term Limit for Maryland Governor? The Maryland governor term limits stipulate that an individual may serve a maximum of two four-year terms in office. This limit applies to consecutive terms, meaning a former governor can stand in the governor elections again after a break in service. What is Wes Moore's prior public experience? Wes Moore has a diverse and impactful career in public service before becoming Maryland governor. Before running for the Maryland governor elections, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve followed by being an investment banker in New York.

Area of Experience Key Roles/Activities Military Service Captain in the U.S. Army, deployed to Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division (2005-2006). Public Service/Policy White House Fellow to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (2006); interned for former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke. Business/Finance Investment banker at Deutsche Bank and Citibank. Nonprofit Leadership CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation (2017-2021), a large anti-poverty organization; founder of BridgeEdU, supporting college transitions. Author/Media Best-selling author ("The Other Wes Moore"), executive producer and host of PBS series "Coming Back with Wes Moore." Moore is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, and Johns Hopkins University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. His leadership roles in the U.S. Army and active participation in social challenges, prepared him for the responsibilities of leading the state. Aruna Miller currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor Maryland.