West Virginia Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits, and Prior Experience

West Virginia Governor: Patrick Morrisey took the oath of office as the 37th governor of the Mountain State on January 13, 2025. This marked the beginning of a new era. Morrisey's rise to the top office comes after a high-profile career focused on legal and political battles. He takes over from Jim Justice, who is now a U.S. senator. His win as the West Virginia governor solidified the Republican Party's stronghold, and his election highlights a clear conservative identity in the state. For those curious about the state's leadership, knowing the governor of West Virginia's background is essential. Check Out: All about West Virginia - Capital, Map, Flag, and History Who is the Current West Virginia Governor? Patrick Morrisey is the governor of West Virginia right now. He won the gubernatorial election in November 2024 and officially took office as the state's 37th governor on January 13, 2025. Morrisey took over from Jim Justice, who was governor for two terms and then won a seat in the U.S. Senate.

This change of power is a big deal in West Virginia politics because it means the start of a new administration. For many people who are interested, Morrisey's name and role are the most recent chapter in the state's political history. What is the West Virginia Governor’s Party Affiliation? The West Virginia governor's political party is Republican. Patrick Morrisey's win further cemented the Republican Party's dominance in the state’s executive branch. This is in line with what his predecessor, Jim Justice, the former governor of West Virginia, did. He was a Republican for most of his two terms. Over time, West Virginia's politics have become more conservative. The fact that the governor is a Republican means that the state has a strong Republican majority, which affects how laws and policies are made.

What are the West Virginia Governor's Term Limits? The state constitution sets specific term limits for the governor of West Virginia. The governor's term lasts four years, and he or she can run for a second term right away. The law does say, though, that a person can't serve more than two terms in a row. The governor of West Virginia can't run for governor again for at least four years after serving two terms. This is to make sure that leadership changes and that no one person stays in the executive office for a long time without stopping. West Virginia Governor’s Prior Public Experience Before becoming governor of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey had a long and successful career in public service. His most important job was as Attorney General of the state from 2012 to 2025. During this time, he became known as a conservative lawyer. He also had a big impact on legal matters in the US. One such critical public experience included the important Supreme Court case West Virginia v. EPA.