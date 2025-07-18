The American Humane Society (AHS) was originally established as the International Humane Association. In 1877, the Illinois Humane Society invited groups from several US states to discuss how to stop the mistreatment of farm animals being moved across the country. Many groups joined, showing a widespread concern for animal welfare. It is a pivotal American non-profit organisation committed to safeguarding the well-being of animals and children. It operates with a broad mandate, focusing on animal welfare, protection, and promoting humane treatment across various sectors, as per Britannica. Check Out: How well do you know the James Webb Telescope? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts When was it founded? On 9 October 1877, AHS was etsablished in Cleveland, Ohio. It is a union of 27 organizations called the International Human Association. First, it focused on ensuring that cattle and animals were treated humanly, ensuring no animal cruelty is practiced. The organization moved to Washington, D.C after closing its Denver, Colorado office in 2011.

What does the American Humane Society do? The AHS's work encompasses several key areas. It rigorously monitors, conducts independent audits, educational programmes, public advocacy, and hands-on rescue operations to protect animals. They collaborate with various stakeholders, from Hollywood studios to farmers, to implement and uphold their humane standards. Below are the roles and responsibilities of the American Humane Society: "No Animals Were Harmed" Certification: This is arguably their most publicly recognised role. Since 1940, AHS has been the sole monitoring body for the humane treatment of animals in unionised Hollywood films and broadcast productions. Their iconic end-credit disclaimer ensures that animal actors are treated with care and respect on set.

Animal Rescue and Relief: AHS's "Red Star Animal Rescue" program started in 1916, provides crucial aid to animals affected by natural disasters and emergencies. It is being done at both national and international levels. They played a significant role in rescue efforts following events like Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin tornado.

Humane Certified Program: The AHS offers a certification for farms, zoos, and aquariums, ensuring that animals in these settings are raised and kept under humane conditions. This programme allows consumers to make informed choices about ethically produced food and supports responsible animal care in public displays.

Advocacy and Education: The organisation champions legislation and public awareness campaigns to combat animal cruelty, promote responsible pet ownership, and advocate for the welfare of all animals.

How has it evolved? Over its nearly 150-year history, AHS has significantly expanded its scope. In November 1878, the International Humane Association became the "American Humane Association." Their meeting in Baltimore welcomed new groups from states like California, Massachusetts, and Delaware, plus Canadian regions. Francis H. Rowley served as the Association's Secretary from 1892 to 1900. From its early days protecting workhorses, it moved into safeguarding animals in entertainment after a shocking incident on a film set in 1940. Why did the American Humane Society and Humane Society of the U.S. Split? A significant argument at the 1954 convention of the American Humane Society caused a rift. Instead of choosing the board's preferred leaders, members voted for their own. As a result, a number of employees quit and founded the National Humane Society, which subsequently evolved into the renowned Humane Society of the United States.

Afterwards, the creation of the "No Animals Were Harmed" programme was initiated. Later, in 2000, the American Humane Society also launched its "American Humane Certified Farm program," creating the first USDA-overseen label for humane farm animal treatment. In 2025, it became the American Humane Society. The organization has continuously adapted to develop animal welfare concerns. Why is it important? The AHS's importance lies in its pioneering role in animal welfare. The importance of AHS is in its role in animal welfare. It sets a goal for animal protection, affects the law, and provides a reliable voice for animals where they had no one before. Check Out: Alaska Earthquake 2025: How Can It Trigger a Tsunami Warning? Awards and Accolades The American Humane Society celebrates the human-animal bond and acknowledges exceptional animals through various recognitions, most notably the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The first winner of the national award was a dog named Roselle. He famously guided his blind owner down 78 floors of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. Roselle won after getting over 400,000 votes online, but sadly passed away a few months before the award was given on November 11, 2011.