Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Buckeye State'?

Ohio, sometimes known as the “Buckeye State,” is one of the most important and historically significant states in all of America. This common nickname has deep connections with the natural and cultural landscape of the state. Buckeye refers to the Ohio buckeye tree, which is a native tree whose nuts are shiny brown like the eye of a buck, hence the term "buckeye." The term evolved over time from just being a tree to representing the people, pride, and traditions of Ohio in general. The first recorded use of the term in reference to Ohio was likely in 1840 during the presidential campaign of William Henry Harrison. Many Ohio State University students are also well acquainted with the term and image of the buckeye due to the culture surrounding college football game days. The buckeye, and the buckeye state, is and will always be a part of our identity. Today, the name "Buckeye State" honors Ohio, which connects the people, heritage, and community.

Why Ohio Is Known as the Buckeye State? Origin of the Name Ohio is known as the Buckeye State because of the native Ohio buckeye tree. This tree produces nuts that resemble a deer's eye, also called "buckeyes." Early settlers saw that the trees were widely spread throughout the region and adopted the name as an emblem of the state’s natural identity. Emerging Symbolism As Ohio developed, buckeye trees transitioned from a landscape feature to a symbol of strength and regional pride. Settlers harvested buckeye wood for a variety of tools and crafts, adding to their cultural identity. The buckeye nut also became a good luck charm, often carried in pockets or hand-crafted tokens, as yet another rationale behind the Ohio identity. A Political History In the 1840 presidential campaign of William Henry Harrison, an Ohioan, the moniker gained national popularity. His supporters latched onto the buckeye motif and constructed log cabins out of buckeye wood to point out Harrison's modest, frontier-appropriate values. The buckeye identification for Ohio as a whole was truly starting to take root across the United States.