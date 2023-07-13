Test your vision by spotting a frog in 5 seconds!

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

If you are looking for a simple way to test your brain power and have some fun, then try this optical illusion challenge now!

Regular practise of optical illusions is beneficial for readers. It improves attention and enhances critical thinking skills.

Can You Find a Frog in 5 Seconds?

Source: Pinterest

A forest scene is witnessed in the image shared above, where a frog has hidden itself.

This is called camouflaging and is employed by some animals either to avoid detection or to hunt another animal.

You have 5 seconds to spot the frog.

Get ready!

Your time starts now. All the best!

It’s a tricky challenge that will engage your brain and also help you understand the level of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the frog?

Hurry up; only a few seconds remain.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop looking now.

Most of our readers might have spotted the frog by now.

Did you spot it?

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Frog in 5 Seconds: Solution

The frog can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is marked with a red circle.

