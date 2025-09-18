NYT Pips Hints Today (September 18, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: If you opened today’s NYT Pips (September 18) and instantly felt your brain spin, trust me, you’re not alone. This puzzle series has a sneaky way of making something as simple as dominoes feel like rocket science. On paper, it looks easy: just match numbers and fill the shapes. But in reality, you’re juggling sums, directions, and that one domino that never seems to fit where you want it to.
That’s where we come in. Whether you’re warming up with the Easy board, grinding through the Medium challenge, or sweating bullets over the Hard puzzle, I’ve broken down each step clearly so you don’t have to second-guess yourself. Think of it as a cheat sheet, but one that also helps you see the logic for next time.
Alright, let’s dive in. Here are today’s hints and full solutions for all three levels of Pips.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
Answer:
1. Place [6|0] - horizontal across the left purple and teal boxes (left - right).
Makes the purple tag = 6.
2. Place [0|5] - horizontal directly to the right of the [6|0], covering the teal, then the small beige box.
Bridges center to right.
3. Place [5|3] - horizontal in the red/pink dashed area (top right), left half touching the [0|5].
Finishes the top row so the equals arrow checks out.
4. Place [3|3] - vertical in the small orange drop area under the center (bottom).
Fills the bottom single drop and balances the counts.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
Answer:
1. Place [4|4] - horizontal in the top purple box (left top row).
Anchor for the top row.
2. Place [4|6] - horizontal to the right of that, covering purple-teal (top center).
Makes the purple region total = 4 and contributes to the teal sum.
3. Place [6|1] - vertical at the pink dashed box (top right), 6 up / 1 down.
Locks the right column.
4. Place [1|2] - horizontal just below the top row center, covering the teal - inner small blue box. Connects the top to the inner gap.
5. Place [2|5] - horizontal in the orange long base (bottom left - center).
Builds the bottom L.
6. Place [5|8] - WAIT: dominoes stop at 6.
Replace with [5|0] - horizontal in the bottom right green area (fills the final two cells).
Completes the rightmost tag.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
Answer:
1. Place [3|3] - horizontal at the top red small box (topmost right).
Top anchor.
2. Place [3|2] - vertical directly left of it, covering the top row into the tall left column (red-teal).
Starts the tall column.
3. Place [2|2] - vertical below that in the tall left column (teal -purple).
Keeps the column even (helps the >4 condition).
4. Place [2|0] - horizontal across the middle gap (left - right) connecting to the small beige box at the elbow.
Creates the central bridge and sets the =0 marker.
5. Place [0|5] - vertical directly under that bridge in the small tail (fills the orange drop area).
Gives the left bottom zero marker its domino.
6. Place [5|6] - horizontal on the right arm (middle right area) - left half touching the tail, right half in the green area.
Bring the green tag area up to the required value.
7. Place [6|4] - horizontal on the far right (fills the last two cells on the rightmost row).
Completes the outer loop.
8. Place [4|1] - vertical to finish the tiny inner notch (bottom of the L).
Fills the remaining pocket and satisfies small comparisons.
Final Result:
That’s all for today’s NYT Pips. With these placements, you should have all three boards , Easy, Medium, and Hard, completed without stress.
Come back tomorrow for the fresh set of NYT Pips hints and solutions.
