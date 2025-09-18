NYT Pips Hints Today (September 18, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: If you opened today’s NYT Pips (September 18) and instantly felt your brain spin, trust me, you’re not alone. This puzzle series has a sneaky way of making something as simple as dominoes feel like rocket science. On paper, it looks easy: just match numbers and fill the shapes. But in reality, you’re juggling sums, directions, and that one domino that never seems to fit where you want it to.

That’s where we come in. Whether you’re warming up with the Easy board, grinding through the Medium challenge, or sweating bullets over the Hard puzzle, I’ve broken down each step clearly so you don’t have to second-guess yourself. Think of it as a cheat sheet, but one that also helps you see the logic for next time.

Alright, let’s dive in. Here are today’s hints and full solutions for all three levels of Pips.