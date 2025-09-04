NYT Pips Hints Today (September 4, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

If you’ve already made NYT Pips your daily brain workout, then you know the thrill of sliding those little domino-like tiles into their perfect slots. And today’s puzzle? Honestly, not too brutal. September 4, 2025, keeps things challenging but still fun; you don’t need to stress too much. Whether you’re here for a little nudge in the right direction or just straight-up want the answers, I’ve got you covered with the NYT Pips hints and solutions for all difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
Today’s Easy puzzle is exactly what it says on the box: easy but not boring. There aren’t too many dominoes, so you can warm up your brain without sweating it out.
Hint: Think horizontal placements first, then secure the verticals. Look out for purple and teal boxes; they’re key to cracking this one.
Answer:
-
Place [3 | blank] horizontally - 3 in purple, blank in pink.
-
Place [1 | 5] vertically - 1 in purple, 5 in teal.
-
Place [5 | 3] horizontally - 5 in teal, 3 in brown.
-
Place [1 | 6] vertically - 1 in purple, 6 in brown.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
This is where things get interesting. The Medium grid starts stacking pieces on top of each other in sneaky ways.
Hint: Don’t panic with the double-5 domino- it belongs in the pink. And keep an eye on those teal boxes; they love hiding the trick pieces.
Answer:
-
Place [2 | 5] horizontally- 2 in purple, 5 in pink.
-
Place [2 | 3] vertically - 2 in purple, 3 in teal.
-
Place [5 | 1] horizontally - 5 outside color, 1 in brown.
-
Place [5 | 3] vertically - 5 in pink, 3 in teal.
-
Place [5 | 5] vertically - both in pink.
-
Place [blank | 3] - 3 in teal, blank outside.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
Now for the beast. Today’s Hard mode definitely earns its name. Lots of overlaps, sneaky blanks, and placement that feels counterintuitive.
Hint: Start with the purple-pink combo (5 and 3) to anchor your grid. From there, the blue and green boxes will make more sense.
Answer:
-
Place [5 | 3] horizontally - 5 in purple, 3 in pink.
-
Place [4 | blank] vertically - 4 in purple, blank in brown.
-
Place [3 | 4] horizontally - 3 in brown, 4 in green.
-
Place [1 | blank] horizontally - 1 in brown, blank in purple.
-
Place [5 | 2] vertically - 5 in purple, 2 in blue.
-
Place [blank | 5] vertically - blank in teal, 5 in purple.
-
Place [2 | 4] vertically - 2 in blue, 4 in green.
-
Place [blank | 3] horizontally - blank in purple, 3 outside.
-
Place [1 | 5] vertically - 1 outside, 5 in purple.
-
Place [1 | 4] vertically - 1 outside, 4 in green.
Final Answer:
Conclusion
And there you have it, all the NYT Pips solutions for September 4, 2025. Whether you’re just dipping your toes in with Easy or wrestling with the Hard mode grid, today’s puzzles hit the sweet spot between tricky and doable.
