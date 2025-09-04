NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Hints Today (September 4, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 4, 2025, 05:00 EDT

Get hints and answers for NYT Pips puzzles for September 4, 2025. Solve Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulties with our detailed clues and solutions for today's domino logic game.

NYT Pips
NYT Pips

If you’ve already made NYT Pips your daily brain workout, then you know the thrill of sliding those little domino-like tiles into their perfect slots. And today’s puzzle? Honestly, not too brutal. September 4, 2025, keeps things challenging but still fun; you don’t need to stress too much. Whether you’re here for a little nudge in the right direction or just straight-up want the answers, I’ve got you covered with the NYT Pips hints and solutions for all difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Check out: NYT Game Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Rival the Wordle & Connections Mania?

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

Today’s Easy puzzle is exactly what it says on the box: easy but not boring. There aren’t too many dominoes, so you can warm up your brain without sweating it out.

NYT Pips Easy (5)

Hint: Think horizontal placements first, then secure the verticals. Look out for purple and teal boxes; they’re key to cracking this one.

Answer:

  • Place [3 | blank] horizontally - 3 in purple, blank in pink.

  • Place [1 | 5] vertically - 1 in purple, 5 in teal.

  • Place [5 | 3] horizontally - 5 in teal, 3 in brown.

  • Place [1 | 6] vertically - 1 in purple, 6 in brown.

Final Result:

NYT Pips Easy Answer

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

This is where things get interesting. The Medium grid starts stacking pieces on top of each other in sneaky ways.

 NYT Pips Medium (7)

Hint: Don’t panic with the double-5 domino- it belongs in the pink. And keep an eye on those teal boxes; they love hiding the trick pieces.

Answer:

  • Place [2 | 5] horizontally-  2 in purple, 5 in pink.

  • Place [2 | 3] vertically - 2 in purple, 3 in teal.

  • Place [5 | 1] horizontally - 5 outside color, 1 in brown.

  • Place [5 | 3] vertically - 5 in pink, 3 in teal.

  • Place [5 | 5] vertically - both in pink.

  • Place [blank | 3] - 3 in teal, blank outside.

Final Result:

NYT Pips Medium Answer

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

Now for the beast. Today’s Hard mode definitely earns its name. Lots of overlaps, sneaky blanks, and placement that feels counterintuitive.

NYT Pips Hard

Hint: Start with the purple-pink combo (5 and 3) to anchor your grid. From there, the blue and green boxes will make more sense.

Answer:

  • Place [5 | 3] horizontally - 5 in purple, 3 in pink.

  • Place [4 | blank] vertically - 4 in purple, blank in brown.

  • Place [3 | 4] horizontally - 3 in brown, 4 in green.

  • Place [1 | blank] horizontally - 1 in brown, blank in purple.

  • Place [5 | 2] vertically - 5 in purple, 2 in blue.

  • Place [blank | 5] vertically - blank in teal, 5 in purple.

  • Place [2 | 4] vertically - 2 in blue, 4 in green.

  • Place [blank | 3] horizontally - blank in purple, 3 outside.

  • Place [1 | 5] vertically - 1 outside, 5 in purple.

  • Place [1 | 4] vertically - 1 outside, 4 in green.

Final Answer:

NYT Pips Hard Result

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 3, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

And there you have it, all the NYT Pips solutions for September 4, 2025. Whether you’re just dipping your toes in with Easy or wrestling with the Hard mode grid, today’s puzzles hit the sweet spot between tricky and doable.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags