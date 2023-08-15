Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Odd Car in 5 Seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. These puzzles have a simple objective, which is to find a hidden object in the image.
Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health. Here, the readers need to engage their visual system( brain and eyes) to find the hidden object in the image.
High attention to detail is necessary to identify the hidden object in the image.
Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.
If such challenges excite you, then get started now!
Seek and Find - Find the Odd Car in 5 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a grid of cars.
There is one car on the grid that is different from the rest.
You have 5 seconds to spot the odd car.
Observe the image carefully.
The car is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.
Have you figured out the car?
The clock is ticking; hurry up.
Take another look at the image; the car might be right in front of you.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking right now!
Most of you have probably noticed the car by now.
Congratulations! You have the sharpest eyes.
Are you curious about the location of the car?
Check out the solution provided below.
Find Odd Car in 5 Seconds - Solution
The odd car can be located a little left of the centre of the image. It is marked with a red circle for ease of identification.
Also, check out some more interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.
