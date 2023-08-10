Carabao Cup Draw 2023: Second Round Schedule, Kick-Off Time, and Ball Numbers

On August 9th, the anticipation was high as the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup unfolded. The mix included powerhouse teams like Chelsea and Tottenham, making it a must-watch event.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 10, 2023, 06:30 EDT
The EFL Cup for the 2023–24 season marks its 64th thrilling run. Dubbed the Carabao Cup thanks to its sponsor, the event welcomes every team in the Premier League and the English Football League to the showdown.

The ultimate victor snags a spot in the play-off round of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League. Current titleholders, Manchester United, clinched the crown with a decisive 2–0 victory against Newcastle United in the showdown of the prior season.

Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Second Round Schedule

A total of 36 teams emerged victorious from the first round, and they're now joined by 12 Premier League squads who are opting out of European battles. These clashes are set to take place during the week of August 28th.

Below are the fixtures from both North and Section that will commence on 28 August:

North Section

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford City v Leeds United

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield

Wolves vs Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Lincoln

South Section

Bristol City v QPR/Norwich

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Kick-Off Time And Dates

Get ready for a riveting ride as the 2023-24 Carabao Cup burst into action during the week starting August 7, 2023. The excitement will keep building until the grand finale on February 25, 2024. For a detailed breakdown of round dates and the count of thrilling matches, take a peek at the table below:

Round

Games

Date(s)

First round

36

August 7

Second round

24

w/c August 28

Third round

16

w/c September 25

Fourth round

8

w/c October 30

Quarter-finals

4

w/c December 18

Semi-finals

4 (2 legs)

w/c January 8 / 21, 2024

Final

1

February 25, 2024

Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Ball Numbers

Right after Wednesday night's clash between Burton Albion and Leicester City in Round One of the Carabao Cup, the curtain rises on the draw for Round Two, all live and kicking on Sky Sports.

This is the stage where Premier League teams, not tangled up in European showdowns, step into the ring. The moment of truth arrives as former Leicester City mastermind Martin O'Neill and ex-Foxes captain Wes Morgan steer the ship through the draw, revealing who's set to face off against who.

North Section

Ball Number

South Section

Blackburn Rovers

1

AFC Bournemouth

Blackpool

2

Birmingham City

Bolton Wanderers

3

Brentford

Bradford City

4

Chelsea

Burnley

5

Crystal Palace

Crewe Alexandra

6

Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers

7

Fulham

Everton

8

Gillingham

Harrogate Town

9

Luton Town

Lincoln City

10

Newport County

Mansfield Town

11

Peterborough United

Middlesbrough

12

Plymouth Argyle

Nottingham Forest

13

Portsmouth

Port Vale

14

Reading

Rotherham United

15

Stevenage

Salford City

16

Sutton United

Sheffield United

17

Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday

18

Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City

19

Wycombe Wanderers

Tranmere Rovers

20

AFC Wimbledon or Coventry City

Wolverhampton Wanderers

21

Bristol City or Oxford United

Wrexham

22

Cardiff City or Colchester United

Burton Albion or Leicester City

23

Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

Leeds United or Shrewsbury Town

24

Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City

The draw will be neatly divided into North and South sections, and you won't miss a beat if you tune in to the live stream on the Carabao Cup's Twitter account. Get ready for a rollercoaster of football fervor!

