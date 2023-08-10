Carabao Cup Draw 2023: Second Round Schedule, Kick-Off Time, and Ball Numbers

The EFL Cup for the 2023–24 season marks its 64th thrilling run. Dubbed the Carabao Cup thanks to its sponsor, the event welcomes every team in the Premier League and the English Football League to the showdown.
The ultimate victor snags a spot in the play-off round of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League. Current titleholders, Manchester United, clinched the crown with a decisive 2–0 victory against Newcastle United in the showdown of the prior season.
Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Second Round Schedule
On August 9th, the anticipation was high as the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup unfolded. The mix included powerhouse teams like Chelsea and Tottenham, making it a must-watch event.
A total of 36 teams emerged victorious from the first round, and they're now joined by 12 Premier League squads who are opting out of European battles. These clashes are set to take place during the week of August 28th.
Below are the fixtures from both North and Section that will commence on 28 August:
North Section
|
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City
|
Salford City v Leeds United
|
Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers
|
Stoke City v Rotherham United
|
Wrexham v Bradford City
|
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
|
Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough
|
Port Vale vs Crewe Alexandra
|
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley
|
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield
|
Wolves vs Blackpool
|
Sheffield United vs Lincoln
South Section
|
Bristol City v QPR/Norwich
|
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
|
Reading v Ipswich Town
|
Portsmouth v Peterborough United
|
Luton Town v Gillingham
|
Swansea City v Bournemouth
|
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
|
Exeter City v Stevenage
|
Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United
|
Birmingham City v Cardiff City
|
Newport County v Brentford
|
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon
Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Kick-Off Time And Dates
Get ready for a riveting ride as the 2023-24 Carabao Cup burst into action during the week starting August 7, 2023. The excitement will keep building until the grand finale on February 25, 2024. For a detailed breakdown of round dates and the count of thrilling matches, take a peek at the table below:
|
Round
|
Games
|
Date(s)
|
First round
|
36
|
August 7
|
Second round
|
24
|
w/c August 28
|
Third round
|
16
|
w/c September 25
|
Fourth round
|
8
|
w/c October 30
|
Quarter-finals
|
4
|
w/c December 18
|
Semi-finals
|
4 (2 legs)
|
w/c January 8 / 21, 2024
|
Final
|
1
|
February 25, 2024
Carabao Cup Draw 2023 Ball Numbers
Right after Wednesday night's clash between Burton Albion and Leicester City in Round One of the Carabao Cup, the curtain rises on the draw for Round Two, all live and kicking on Sky Sports.
This is the stage where Premier League teams, not tangled up in European showdowns, step into the ring. The moment of truth arrives as former Leicester City mastermind Martin O'Neill and ex-Foxes captain Wes Morgan steer the ship through the draw, revealing who's set to face off against who.
|
North Section
|
Ball Number
|
South Section
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Blackpool
|
2
|
Birmingham City
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
3
|
Brentford
|
Bradford City
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
Burnley
|
5
|
Crystal Palace
|
Crewe Alexandra
|
6
|
Exeter City
|
Doncaster Rovers
|
7
|
Fulham
|
Everton
|
8
|
Gillingham
|
Harrogate Town
|
9
|
Luton Town
|
Lincoln City
|
10
|
Newport County
|
Mansfield Town
|
11
|
Peterborough United
|
Middlesbrough
|
12
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
Nottingham Forest
|
13
|
Portsmouth
|
Port Vale
|
14
|
Reading
|
Rotherham United
|
15
|
Stevenage
|
Salford City
|
16
|
Sutton United
|
Sheffield United
|
17
|
Swansea City
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
18
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Stoke City
|
19
|
Wycombe Wanderers
|
Tranmere Rovers
|
20
|
AFC Wimbledon or Coventry City
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
21
|
Bristol City or Oxford United
|
Wrexham
|
22
|
Cardiff City or Colchester United
|
Burton Albion or Leicester City
|
23
|
Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
|
Leeds United or Shrewsbury Town
|
24
|
Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City
The draw will be neatly divided into North and South sections, and you won't miss a beat if you tune in to the live stream on the Carabao Cup's Twitter account. Get ready for a rollercoaster of football fervor!
