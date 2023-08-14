How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from the US: Streaming Channels and OTT App

The ICC WC 2023 will be telecasted and streamed live via various mediums including on several terrestrial locations.–Every match will be right at your fingertips. Numerous local TV channels and streaming services are geared up to broadcast the live events of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. So, you can tune in and catch all the exciting matches on platforms like Willow TV, Sky Sports, Eurosport, ESPN, Hotstar, and many others.
Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
Fans from the USA who will be unable to watch the match from the stadiums will have the option to watch the matches in real-time on USA-based local sports tv channels and streaming platforms. Below are some of the streaming apps and broadcasting channels available in the USA.
Willow TV
Willow Tv, an American-based sports content provider, has been given the rights to broadcast and streaming of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. The channels are accessible for cricket live on IPTV, Digital TV, Satellite, and Cable TV such as Dish, FiOS, Sling TV, Spectrum, Google Fiber, Xfinity, Optimum, and CenturyLink.
IPTV
Sling TV
Willow TV channel (included in many Indian language international packages)
Google Fiber
Channel 244
Prism TV
668 (SD)/1668 (HD)
Bell Fibe TV (Canada)
441 (SD)/1441 (HD)
Willow HD
You can browse Willow HD on the following cable networks.
Cable Networks
Channel Number
Verizon Fios
Channel 806 (HD)
Spectrum
Channel 1554
Xfinity
Channel 3101
Channel 3285 (SD)
Optimum TV
Check local listings
Prism TV
668 (SD)/1668 (HD)
Bell Fibe TV (Canada)
441 (SD)/1441 (HD)
Eurosport
Eurosport, America's local sports powerhouse, delivers a wide range of national and international sports excitement to 54 countries across Europe and parts of Asia, all in 20 dynamic languages. If you're in the USA, you're in for a treat – you can catch the exhilarating live streaming of the Cricket World Cup on Eurosport's duo of channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, both seamlessly accessible via cable networks.
Hotstar
The top streaming platform in India, Hotstar, has made its way to the USA, bringing with it the electrifying Cricket World Cup 2023 action. Hotstar USA has taken on the role of being the official digital media companion for this year's Cricket World Cup. With Hotstar USA, you're in for an immersive experience as you catch every moment of the Cricket World Cup through Star Sports' live coverage. No more pesky ads interrupting the excitement, just pure cricket joy in crystal-clear picture quality and multiple languages.
Hotstar doesn't come for free, but the value it brings is undeniable. Depending on where you're tuning in from, the subscription charges may vary. For those in the USA, a Hotstar subscription will cost you $9.99 per month. It's your passport to uninterrupted Cricket World Cup action and a whole lot more.
Sling TV
Dive into the world of cricket with Sling Cricket's lineup of premier channels:
- Willow TV
- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
- FOX Sports 1
Subscription Plans
Price
Offers
Sling Orange
$35.00/ month
30+ channels, Disney Channel, ESPN, 3-day free trial
Sling Blue
$35.00/ month
45+ channels, Fox, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, 3-day free trial, 3 device streams
Sling Orange + Blue
$50.00/ month
50+ channels, ESPN, free-trial
ESPN
ESPN TV channels like ESPN HD and ESPN 2 provide live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in South and Central America.
