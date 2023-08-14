How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from the US: Streaming Channels and OTT App

How to Watch ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in USA; Streaming Rights and OTT App

The ICC WC 2023 will be telecasted and streamed live via various mediums including on several terrestrial locations.–Every match will be right at your fingertips. Numerous local TV channels and streaming services are geared up to broadcast the live events of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. 

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 14, 2023, 08:00 EDT
The ICC WC 2023 will be telecasted and streamed live via various mediums including on several terrestrial locations.–Every match will be right at your fingertips. Numerous local TV channels and streaming services are geared up to broadcast the live events of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. So, you can tune in and catch all the exciting matches on platforms like Willow TV, Sky Sports, Eurosport, ESPN, Hotstar, and many others.

Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

Fans from the USA who will be unable to watch the match from the stadiums will have the option to watch the matches in real-time on USA-based local sports tv channels and streaming platforms. Below are some of the streaming apps and broadcasting channels available in the USA.

Willow TV

Willow Tv, an American-based sports content provider, has been given the rights to broadcast and streaming of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in the USA. The channels are accessible for cricket live on IPTV, Digital TV, Satellite, and Cable TV such as Dish, FiOS, Sling TV, Spectrum, Google Fiber, Xfinity, Optimum, and CenturyLink. 

IPTV

  

Sling TV

Willow TV channel (included in many Indian language international packages)

Google Fiber

Channel 244

Prism TV

668 (SD)/1668 (HD)

Bell Fibe TV (Canada)

441 (SD)/1441 (HD)

Willow HD

You can browse Willow HD on the following cable networks.

Cable Networks

Channel Number 

Verizon Fios

Channel 806 (HD)

Spectrum

Channel 1554

Xfinity

Channel 3101

Channel 3285 (SD)

  

Optimum TV

Check local listings

Prism TV

668 (SD)/1668 (HD)

Bell Fibe TV (Canada)

441 (SD)/1441 (HD)

Eurosport

Eurosport, America's local sports powerhouse, delivers a wide range of national and international sports excitement to 54 countries across Europe and parts of Asia, all in 20 dynamic languages. If you're in the USA, you're in for a treat – you can catch the exhilarating live streaming of the Cricket World Cup on Eurosport's duo of channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, both seamlessly accessible via cable networks.

Hotstar

The top streaming platform in India, Hotstar, has made its way to the USA, bringing with it the electrifying Cricket World Cup 2023 action. Hotstar USA has taken on the role of being the official digital media companion for this year's Cricket World Cup. With Hotstar USA, you're in for an immersive experience as you catch every moment of the Cricket World Cup through Star Sports' live coverage. No more pesky ads interrupting the excitement, just pure cricket joy in crystal-clear picture quality and multiple languages.

Hotstar doesn't come for free, but the value it brings is undeniable. Depending on where you're tuning in from, the subscription charges may vary. For those in the USA, a Hotstar subscription will cost you $9.99 per month. It's your passport to uninterrupted Cricket World Cup action and a whole lot more.

Sling TV

Dive into the world of cricket with Sling Cricket's lineup of premier channels:

  • Willow TV
  • ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
  • FOX Sports 1

Subscription Plans 

Price

Offers

Sling Orange

$35.00/ month

30+ channels, Disney Channel, ESPN, 3-day free trial

Sling Blue

$35.00/ month

45+ channels, Fox, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, 3-day free trial, 3 device streams

Sling Orange + Blue

$50.00/ month

50+ channels, ESPN, free-trial

ESPN

ESPN TV channels like ESPN HD and ESPN 2 provide live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in South and Central America.

