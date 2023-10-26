LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024

This season's marquee home matchups promise high-intensity encounters. The Clippers will lock horns with the Lakers on January 23 and February 28, the Golden State Warriors on December 2 and 14, and the Denver Nuggets on November 27 and April 4.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule of the LA Clippers has been unveiled, ushering in an exciting journey of games and competition. The action commenced on Wednesday, October 25, as the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a thrilling showdown on their home court. As of today, individual game tickets are available for purchase at the official website of the LA Clippers. In an exclusive benefit for Clippers season ticket members, an early presale opportunity is granted. The grand revelation of the 2023-24 schedule was marked by a video, update on Youtube:

This video showcases a basketball embossed with an oversized handprint, symbolising the start of the season. The basketball embarks on a journey across the vibrant landscape of Los Angeles, beginning at a scale model of the Clippers' forthcoming home, the Intuit Dome, set to open in the fall of 2024. It makes several notable stops before joining the new Clipper sensation, Kenyon Martin Jr., as he heads to the Honey Training Center to prepare diligently for the upcoming season.

DATE OPP TIME / TV VENUE Result Oct 25, 2023 Portland 7:30 PM Crypto.com Arena Won Oct 27, 2023 Utah 9:30 PM Delta Center TBA Oct 29, 2023 San Antonio 9:00 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Oct 31, 2023 Orlando 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 1, 2023 L.A. Lakers 10:00 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 6, 2023 New York 7:30 PM Madison Square Garden TBA Nov 8, 2023 Brooklyn 7:30 PM Barclays Center TBA Nov 10, 2023 Dallas 8:30 PM American Airlines Center TBA Nov 12, 2023 Memphis 3:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 14, 2023 Denver 10:00 PM Ball Arena TBA Nov 17, 2023 Houston 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 20, 2023 San Antonio 8:00 PM Frost Bank Center TBA Nov 22, 2023 San Antonio 8:00 PM Frost Bank Center TBA Nov 24, 2023 New Orleans 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 25, 2023 Dallas 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 27, 2023 Denver 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena TBA Nov 29, 2023 Sacramento 10:00 PM Golden 1 Center TBA Nov 30, 2023 Golden St. 10:00 PM Chase Center TBA This season's marquee home matchups promise high-intensity encounters. The Clippers will lock horns with the Lakers on January 23 and February 28, the Golden State Warriors on December 2 and 14, and the Denver Nuggets on November 27 and April 4. Furthermore, LA will host the Dallas Mavericks on November 25, the Boston Celtics on December 23, and the Phoenix Suns on January 8. The 2023-24 schedule is characterized by 15 back-to-back games and an impressive 22 appearances on national television, which includes an exciting face-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, broadcasted on TNT, the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7, showcased on ESPN, and a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on March 17, set to be aired on NBA TV.