Quick Links

LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024

This season's marquee home matchups promise high-intensity encounters. The Clippers will lock horns with the Lakers on January 23 and February 28, the Golden State Warriors on December 2 and 14, and the Denver Nuggets on November 27 and April 4.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Oct 26, 2023, 10:04 EDT
LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024
LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024

The 2023-24 regular season schedule of the LA Clippers has been unveiled, ushering in an exciting journey of games and competition. The action commenced on Wednesday, October 25, as the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a thrilling showdown on their home court.

As of today, individual game tickets are available for purchase at the official website of the LA Clippers. In an exclusive benefit for Clippers season ticket members, an early presale opportunity is granted. The grand revelation of the 2023-24 schedule was marked by a video, update on Youtube:

This video showcases a basketball embossed with an oversized handprint, symbolising the start of the season. The basketball embarks on a journey across the vibrant landscape of Los Angeles, beginning at a scale model of the Clippers' forthcoming home, the Intuit Dome, set to open in the fall of 2024. It makes several notable stops before joining the new Clipper sensation, Kenyon Martin Jr., as he heads to the Honey Training Center to prepare diligently for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: NBA Season 2024: Check October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary and Payroll

Here is the full schedule up to November 30 along with the results, the rest of the schedule and results will be updated soon:

DATE

OPP

TIME / TV

VENUE

Result

Oct 25, 2023

Portland

7:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

Won

Oct 27, 2023

Utah

9:30 PM

Delta Center

TBA

Oct 29, 2023

San Antonio

9:00 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Oct 31, 2023

Orlando

10:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 1, 2023

L.A. Lakers

10:00 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 6, 2023

New York

7:30 PM

Madison Square Garden

TBA

Nov 8, 2023

Brooklyn

7:30 PM

Barclays Center

TBA

Nov 10, 2023

Dallas

8:30 PM

American Airlines Center

TBA

Nov 12, 2023

Memphis

3:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 14, 2023

Denver

10:00 PM

Ball Arena

TBA

Nov 17, 2023

Houston

10:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 20, 2023

San Antonio

8:00 PM

Frost Bank Center

TBA

Nov 22, 2023

San Antonio

8:00 PM

Frost Bank Center

TBA

Nov 24, 2023

New Orleans

10:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 25, 2023

Dallas

10:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 27, 2023

Denver

10:30 PM

Crypto.com Arena

TBA

Nov 29, 2023

Sacramento

10:00 PM

Golden 1 Center

TBA

Nov 30, 2023

Golden St.

10:00 PM

Chase Center

TBA

This season's marquee home matchups promise high-intensity encounters. The Clippers will lock horns with the Lakers on January 23 and February 28, the Golden State Warriors on December 2 and 14, and the Denver Nuggets on November 27 and April 4. Furthermore, LA will host the Dallas Mavericks on November 25, the Boston Celtics on December 23, and the Phoenix Suns on January 8.

The 2023-24 schedule is characterized by 15 back-to-back games and an impressive 22 appearances on national television, which includes an exciting face-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, broadcasted on TNT, the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7, showcased on ESPN, and a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on March 17, set to be aired on NBA TV.

LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024

Another highlight of the season is the Clippers' participation in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The tournament's group play phase commences on Friday, November 10, as the Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Subsequent group play encounters feature the Denver Nuggets on November 14, the Houston Rockets on November 17, and the New Orleans Pelicans on November 24. Following the group play stage, the journey continues with the Knockout Rounds, beginning on Monday, December 4. This segment of the tournament will witness intense single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and ultimately the Championship, as the Clippers strive for glory.

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Latest Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept