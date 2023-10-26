LA Clippers Schedule for October-November NBA Season 2023-2024

The 2023-24 regular season schedule of the LA Clippers has been unveiled, ushering in an exciting journey of games and competition. The action commenced on Wednesday, October 25, as the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a thrilling showdown on their home court.
As of today, individual game tickets are available for purchase at the official website of the LA Clippers. In an exclusive benefit for Clippers season ticket members, an early presale opportunity is granted. The grand revelation of the 2023-24 schedule was marked by a video, update on Youtube:
This video showcases a basketball embossed with an oversized handprint, symbolising the start of the season. The basketball embarks on a journey across the vibrant landscape of Los Angeles, beginning at a scale model of the Clippers' forthcoming home, the Intuit Dome, set to open in the fall of 2024. It makes several notable stops before joining the new Clipper sensation, Kenyon Martin Jr., as he heads to the Honey Training Center to prepare diligently for the upcoming season.
Here is the full schedule up to November 30 along with the results, the rest of the schedule and results will be updated soon:
|
DATE
|
OPP
|
TIME / TV
|
VENUE
|
Result
|
Oct 25, 2023
|
Portland
|
7:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Won
|
Oct 27, 2023
|
Utah
|
9:30 PM
|
Delta Center
|
TBA
|
Oct 29, 2023
|
San Antonio
|
9:00 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Oct 31, 2023
|
Orlando
|
10:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 1, 2023
|
L.A. Lakers
|
10:00 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 6, 2023
|
New York
|
7:30 PM
|
Madison Square Garden
|
TBA
|
Nov 8, 2023
|
Brooklyn
|
7:30 PM
|
Barclays Center
|
TBA
|
Nov 10, 2023
|
Dallas
|
8:30 PM
|
American Airlines Center
|
TBA
|
Nov 12, 2023
|
Memphis
|
3:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 14, 2023
|
Denver
|
10:00 PM
|
Ball Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 17, 2023
|
Houston
|
10:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 20, 2023
|
San Antonio
|
8:00 PM
|
Frost Bank Center
|
TBA
|
Nov 22, 2023
|
San Antonio
|
8:00 PM
|
Frost Bank Center
|
TBA
|
Nov 24, 2023
|
New Orleans
|
10:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 25, 2023
|
Dallas
|
10:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 27, 2023
|
Denver
|
10:30 PM
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov 29, 2023
|
Sacramento
|
10:00 PM
|
Golden 1 Center
|
TBA
|
Nov 30, 2023
|
Golden St.
|
10:00 PM
|
Chase Center
|
TBA
This season's marquee home matchups promise high-intensity encounters. The Clippers will lock horns with the Lakers on January 23 and February 28, the Golden State Warriors on December 2 and 14, and the Denver Nuggets on November 27 and April 4. Furthermore, LA will host the Dallas Mavericks on November 25, the Boston Celtics on December 23, and the Phoenix Suns on January 8.
The 2023-24 schedule is characterized by 15 back-to-back games and an impressive 22 appearances on national television, which includes an exciting face-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, broadcasted on TNT, the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7, showcased on ESPN, and a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on March 17, set to be aired on NBA TV.
Another highlight of the season is the Clippers' participation in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The tournament's group play phase commences on Friday, November 10, as the Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Subsequent group play encounters feature the Denver Nuggets on November 14, the Houston Rockets on November 17, and the New Orleans Pelicans on November 24. Following the group play stage, the journey continues with the Knockout Rounds, beginning on Monday, December 4. This segment of the tournament will witness intense single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and ultimately the Championship, as the Clippers strive for glory.