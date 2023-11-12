List of NWSL Championship And Shield Winners (2013-2023)

Quick Links

NWSL Championship Winners List till 2023

The pinnacle of the NWSL season is the NWSL Championship, the culminating match of the NWSL Playoffs, ultimately determining the season's NWSL champion. The victorious team not only lifts the championship trophy but also earns the privilege of adding a star to the crest on its jersey, symbolizing its accomplishment. 

Mohammad Jazib
Nov 12, 2023, 06:42 EDT
Nov 12, 2023, 06:42 EDT
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) stands as the premier professional women's soccer league within the United States league system. With its headquarters based in New York City, the league is collectively owned by its teams. Until the year 2020, it operated under a management contract with the United States Soccer Federation.

The pinnacle of the NWSL season is the NWSL Championship, the culminating match of the NWSL Playoffs, ultimately determining the season's NWSL champion. The victorious team not only lifts the championship trophy but also earns the privilege of adding a star to the crest on its jersey, symbolizing its accomplishment. The playoffs, following a single-elimination knockout tournament format, are meticulously organized by the league, drawing parallels to the structures seen in other North American professional sports leagues.

Traditionally, the top six teams in the standings after the regular season secure a coveted berth in the playoffs; however, this format evolved, and before 2021, only the top four teams qualified. The league also acknowledges outstanding regular-season performance by awarding the NWSL Shield to the team with the best record (most points) at the season's end. Much like the playoff championship, the NWSL Shield is esteemed as a major trophy within the league.

List of NWSL Championship Winners till 2023

The inaugural NWSL Championship took place on September 1, 2013. Up until October 2022, five teams have secured the coveted title of NWSL Champions, with the following distribution: Portland Thorns FC (3 championships), FC Kansas City (2 championships), North Carolina Courage (2 championships), Washington Spirit (1 championship), and Western New York Flash (1 championship).

Furthermore, the NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, has been claimed by four distinct teams: North Carolina Courage (3 Shields), OL Reign (3 Shields), Portland Thorns FC (2 Shields), and Western New York Flash (1 Shield). Here is the complete list:

Season

NWSL champions

Playoff winners

NWSL Shield

Regular-season winners

Championship location

Championship Attendance

2013

Portland Thorns FC

Western New York Flash

Sahlen's Stadium, Rochester, New York

9,129

2014

FC Kansas City

Seattle Reign FC

Starfire Sports Complex, Tukwila, Washington

4,252

2015

FC Kansas City (2)

Seattle Reign FC (2)

Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

13,264

2016

Western New York Flash

Portland Thorns FC

BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas

8,255

2017

Portland Thorns FC (2)

North Carolina Courage

Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Florida

8,124

2018

North Carolina Courage

North Carolina Courage (2)

Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

21,144

2019

North Carolina Courage (2)

North Carolina Courage (3)

Sahlen's Stadium, Cary, North Carolina

10,227

2020

Cancelled

-

-

-

2021

Washington Spirit

Portland Thorns FC (2)

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

10,360

2022

Portland Thorns FC (3)

OL Reign (3)

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

17,624

2023

NJ/NY Gotham FC

San Diego Wave FC

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

25,011

Noteworthy achievements include the Reign being the first team to secure back-to-back Shield victories in 2014 and 2015, while FC Kansas City achieved the distinction of winning consecutive championships in the same year, overcoming the Reign both times. In 2018, the North Carolina Courage scripted history by becoming the first team to clinch both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship in the same season, a feat they repeated in 2019.

