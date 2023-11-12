List of NWSL Championship And Shield Winners (2013-2023)

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) stands as the premier professional women's soccer league within the United States league system. With its headquarters based in New York City, the league is collectively owned by its teams. Until the year 2020, it operated under a management contract with the United States Soccer Federation.

The pinnacle of the NWSL season is the NWSL Championship, the culminating match of the NWSL Playoffs, ultimately determining the season's NWSL champion. The victorious team not only lifts the championship trophy but also earns the privilege of adding a star to the crest on its jersey, symbolizing its accomplishment. The playoffs, following a single-elimination knockout tournament format, are meticulously organized by the league, drawing parallels to the structures seen in other North American professional sports leagues.

Traditionally, the top six teams in the standings after the regular season secure a coveted berth in the playoffs; however, this format evolved, and before 2021, only the top four teams qualified. The league also acknowledges outstanding regular-season performance by awarding the NWSL Shield to the team with the best record (most points) at the season's end. Much like the playoff championship, the NWSL Shield is esteemed as a major trophy within the league.