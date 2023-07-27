The US Open 2023 will be played from August 28th to September 10th and traditionally, it will welcome 128 players in both ATP & WTA draws, and once again reward players with tens of millions distributed in prize money.
The 142nd iteration of the tournament was held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City last. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek won the men's and women's singles titles, respectively. They became the first players from the 2000s (born in 2003 and 2001 respectively), to win the tournament's singles titles.
US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule
The Schedule for the US Open 2023 is given below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Session
|
Gates Open
|
Play Time
|
Event
|
August 22
|
Tuesday
|
Q1
|
10:00 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Qualifying Matches
|
August 23
|
Wednesday
|
Q2
|
10:00 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Qualifying Matches
|
August 24
|
Thursday
|
Q3
|
10:00 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Qualifying Matches
|
August 25
|
Friday
|
Q4
|
10:00 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Qualifying Matches
|
August 28
|
Monday
|
1
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round
|
2
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round
|
August 29
|
Tuesday
|
3
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round
|
4
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round
|
August 30
|
Wednesday
|
5
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round
|
6
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round
|
August 31
|
Thursday
|
7
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round
|
8
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round
|
September 1
|
Friday
|
9
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round
|
10
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round
|
September 2
|
Saturday
|
11
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round
|
12
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round
|
September 3
|
Sunday
|
13
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Round of 16
|
14
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Round of 16
|
September 4
|
Monday
|
15
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's & Women's Round of 16
|
16
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Round of 16
|
September 5
|
Tuesday
|
17
|
9:30 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
|
18
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
|
September 6
|
Wednesday
|
19
|
9:30 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
|
12:00 PM
|
Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals
|
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals
|
20
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
|
September 7
|
Thursday
|
21
|
11:00 AM
|
11:00 AM
|
Men's Doubles Semifinals
|
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals
|
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals
|
22
|
7:00 PM
|
Women's Semifinals
|
September 8
|
Friday
|
22
|
11:00 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Men's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)
|
Women's Doubles Semifinals
|
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Semifinals
|
Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals
|
23
|
6:00 PM
|
7:00 PM
|
Men's Semifinals
|
September 9
|
Saturday
|
24
|
11:00 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Mixed Doubles Final (or Men's Doubles Final)
|
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Final
|
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final
|
25
|
4:00 PM
|
Women's Final
|
September 10
|
Sunday
|
25
|
11:00 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Final
|
Quad Wheelchair Singles Final
|
1:00 PM
|
Women's Doubles Final
|
4:00 PM
|
Men's Final
The US Open is the only Grand Slam that is played in America, started already back in 1881, and every year, it serves as the last major event of the season. Since 1978 it's played on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, United States.
US Open 2023 Tickets
The US Open 2023 Tennis tickets are available on the official website of the US Open. The windows are closed now as the tickets have been sold out due to the high demand from fans.
Who won the US Open 2022?
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the reigning champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively.
🗓️ Men's Singles final 50 days from today
It will be played between:
_____________ 🆚 _____________ pic.twitter.com/sxEPIASkQM
Alcaraz clinched his inaugural Grand Slam singles title in New York, overpowering Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory, and also achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest world No. 1 in men's tennis.
Swiatek secured her first US Open championship and third Grand Slam triumph, triumphing over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) scoreline.
ALSO CHECK - US Open Quiz: Test Your Tennis Knowledge