US Open 2023 Tennis: Match Dates, Schedule, Players and Other Details

The US Open 2023 will be played from August 28th to September 10th and traditionally, it will welcome 128 players in both ATP & WTA draws, and once again reward players with tens of millions distributed in prize money.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Jul 27, 2023, 09:05 EDT
US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule
US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule

The US Open 2023 will be played from August 28th to September 10th and traditionally, it will welcome 128 players in both ATP & WTA draws, and once again reward players with tens of millions distributed in prize money.
The 142nd iteration of the tournament was held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City last. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek won the men's and women's singles titles, respectively. They became the first players from the 2000s (born in 2003 and 2001 respectively), to win the tournament's singles titles.

US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule

The Schedule for the US Open 2023 is given below:

Date

Day

Session

Gates Open

Play Time

Event

August 22

Tuesday

Q1

10:00 AM

11:00 AM

Qualifying Matches

August 23

Wednesday

Q2

10:00 AM

11:00 AM

Qualifying Matches

August 24

Thursday

Q3

10:00 AM

11:00 AM

Qualifying Matches

August 25

Friday

Q4

10:00 AM

11:00 AM

Qualifying Matches

August 28

Monday

1

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

2

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

August 29

Tuesday

3

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

4

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

August 30

Wednesday

5

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

6

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

August 31

Thursday

7

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

8

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

September 1

Friday

9

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

10

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

September 2

Saturday

11

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

12

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

September 3

Sunday

13

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Round of 16

14

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Round of 16

September 4

Monday

15

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Round of 16

16

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Round of 16

September 5

Tuesday

17

9:30 AM

12:00 PM

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

18

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

September 6

Wednesday

19

9:30 AM

11:00 AM

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

12:00 PM

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

20

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

September 7

Thursday

21

11:00 AM

11:00 AM

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

22

7:00 PM

Women's Semifinals

September 8

Friday

22

11:00 AM

12:00 PM

Men's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

23

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

Men's Semifinals

September 9

Saturday

24

11:00 AM

12:00 PM

Mixed Doubles Final (or Men's Doubles Final)

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Final

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

25

4:00 PM

Women's Final

September 10

Sunday

25

11:00 AM

12:00 PM

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Final

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

1:00 PM

Women's Doubles Final

4:00 PM

Men's Final

The US Open is the only Grand Slam that is played in America, started already back in 1881, and every year, it serves as the last major event of the season. Since 1978 it's played on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, United States.

US Open 2023 Tickets

The US Open 2023 Tennis tickets are available on the official website of the US Open. The windows are closed now as the tickets have been sold out due to the high demand from fans.

Who won the US Open 2022?

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the reigning champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 22, 2023

Alcaraz clinched his inaugural Grand Slam singles title in New York, overpowering Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory, and also achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest world No. 1 in men's tennis.

Swiatek secured her first US Open championship and third Grand Slam triumph, triumphing over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) scoreline.

ALSO CHECK - US Open Quiz: Test Your Tennis Knowledge

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending