The US Open 2023 will be played from August 28th to September 10th and traditionally, it will welcome 128 players in both ATP & WTA draws, and once again reward players with tens of millions distributed in prize money.

The 142nd iteration of the tournament was held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City last. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek won the men's and women's singles titles, respectively. They became the first players from the 2000s (born in 2003 and 2001 respectively), to win the tournament's singles titles. US Open 2023 Tennis Schedule The Schedule for the US Open 2023 is given below:

Date Day Session Gates Open Play Time Event August 22 Tuesday Q1 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Qualifying Matches August 23 Wednesday Q2 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Qualifying Matches August 24 Thursday Q3 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Qualifying Matches August 25 Friday Q4 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Qualifying Matches August 28 Monday 1 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round 2 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round August 29 Tuesday 3 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round 4 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round August 30 Wednesday 5 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round 6 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round August 31 Thursday 7 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round 8 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round September 1 Friday 9 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round 10 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round September 2 Saturday 11 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round 12 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round September 3 Sunday 13 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Round of 16 14 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Round of 16 September 4 Monday 15 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Men's & Women's Round of 16 16 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Round of 16 September 5 Tuesday 17 9:30 AM 12:00 PM Men's & Women's Quarterfinals 18 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Quarterfinals September 6 Wednesday 19 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Women's Doubles Quarterfinals 12:00 PM Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals 20 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's & Women's Quarterfinals September 7 Thursday 21 11:00 AM 11:00 AM Men's Doubles Semifinals Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals 22 7:00 PM Women's Semifinals September 8 Friday 22 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Men's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final) Women's Doubles Semifinals Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Semifinals Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals 23 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Men's Semifinals September 9 Saturday 24 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Mixed Doubles Final (or Men's Doubles Final) Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Final Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final 25 4:00 PM Women's Final September 10 Sunday 25 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Final Quad Wheelchair Singles Final 1:00 PM Women's Doubles Final 4:00 PM Men's Final The US Open is the only Grand Slam that is played in America, started already back in 1881, and every year, it serves as the last major event of the season. Since 1978 it's played on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, United States. US Open 2023 Tickets The US Open 2023 Tennis tickets are available on the official website of the US Open. The windows are closed now as the tickets have been sold out due to the high demand from fans.

