Check What Is NBA In-Season Tournament and its format

The tournament kicks off with Group Play, where all 30 teams are randomly drawn into groups of five within their respective conferences based on the previous season's won-loss records. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, each team engages in four designated Group Play games on "Tournament Nights." These games, split evenly between home and away fixtures, lay the groundwork for advancement.

Marking its debut in the 2023-24 season, the NBA In-Season Tournament promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the basketball calendar. Commencing on Friday, Nov. 3, and reaching its climax with the Championship on Saturday, Dec. 9, the tournament introduces a captivating format and structure, revolutionizing the regular-season landscape. In-Season Tournament Format Group Play The tournament kicks off with Group Play, where all 30 teams are randomly drawn into groups of five within their respective conferences based on the previous season's won-loss records. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, each team engages in four designated Group Play games on "Tournament Nights." These games, split evenly between home and away fixtures, lay the groundwork for advancement.

Knockout Rounds Advancing to the Knockout Rounds are the team with the highest standing in Group Play from each of the six groups and two "wild cards" (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). Quarterfinals, scheduled in NBA team markets on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, will be followed by single-elimination Semifinals and Championship games. Teams vying for victory will vie for a substantial prize pool and the esteemed NBA Cup.

TCC, let’s get ittt @DavidsonMBB ! It’s a new season, show up and show out 🙌🏽 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pKwiKfc1L6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 4, 2023

All 67 games, spanning both Group Play and Knockout Rounds, contribute to regular-season standings, excluding the Championship. Teams will uphold their commitment to 82 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season, inclusive of those in Group Play and Knockout Rounds. Fourteen Group Play games (two games each Tournament Night) and all seven Knockout Round games will receive national television coverage. The detailed game and broadcast schedule for the In-Season Tournament will be disclosed in August.

In-Season Teams And Groups The grouping of teams for Group Play games was determined through a meticulous process, considering the prior regular-season records. The Western and Eastern Conferences each have three groups, further adding a strategic element to the tournament: Western Conference