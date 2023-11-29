Who is the Owner of The LA Lakers? Check Net Worth Details Here!

In the wake of Jerry Buss's demise in 2013, Jeanie Buss assumed command as the dominant proprietor and president of the organization. Simultaneously, she holds the position of co-owner and chief advocate for the U.S. women's professional wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling.

The LA Lakers stand as one of the preeminent and renowned franchises in the NBA, boasting a rich history and a legacy of success. Originating in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the team was initially known as the Minneapolis Lakers. However, due to financial challenges, the franchise made a pivotal move to Los Angeles. After the relocation, the team adapted its name from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

Throughout the franchise's illustrious history, the Lakers have garnered an impressive record, securing 33 division titles and 32 conference titles. Notably, they share the distinction with the Boston Celtics, both boasting a record 17 NBA championships. This achievement underscores the Lakers' status as a powerhouse in professional basketball. Jeanie Buss is the owner of the LA Lakers.

In the wake of Jerry Buss's demise in 2013, Jeanie Buss assumed command as the dominant proprietor and president of the organization. Simultaneously, she holds the position of co-owner and chief advocate for the U.S. women's professional wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling.

Trained under the guidance of Jerry Buss, Jeanie underwent a comprehensive education, preparing her to assume control over the organizational business aspects of her father. Furthermore, the ownership structure entails a family trust, with the Buss family commanding a 66% stake.