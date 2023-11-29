Who is the Owner of The LA Lakers? Check Net Worth Details Here!

The LA Lakers stand as one of the preeminent and renowned franchises in the NBA, boasting a rich history and a legacy of success. Originating in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the team was initially known as the Minneapolis Lakers. However, due to financial challenges, the franchise made a pivotal move to Los Angeles. After the relocation, the team adapted its name from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.
Throughout the franchise's illustrious history, the Lakers have garnered an impressive record, securing 33 division titles and 32 conference titles. Notably, they share the distinction with the Boston Celtics, both boasting a record 17 NBA championships. This achievement underscores the Lakers' status as a powerhouse in professional basketball.
Jeanie Buss is the owner of the LA Lakers.
Who is the Owner of the Los Angeles Lakers?
In the wake of Jerry Buss's demise in 2013, Jeanie Buss assumed command as the dominant proprietor and president of the organization. Simultaneously, she holds the position of co-owner and chief advocate for the U.S. women's professional wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling.
Trained under the guidance of Jerry Buss, Jeanie underwent a comprehensive education, preparing her to assume control over the organizational business aspects of her father. Furthermore, the ownership structure entails a family trust, with the Buss family commanding a 66% stake.
|
Career
|
Alma mater
|
University of Southern California
|
Occupation(s)
|
President of the Los Angeles Lakers
Co-owner of the Women of Wrestling promotion.
|
Partner(s)
|
Phil Jackson
(1999–2016)
|
Parent
|
Jerry Buss (father)
|
Awards
|
Six-time NBA champion (as an executive and later owner)
2023 Sports Emmy Award
Ascending to the role of majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013 following Jerry Buss's passing, Jeanie Buss faced initial challenges. The Lakers, once synonymous with glory under Jerry Buss, grappled with a downturn in performance during Jeanie's early stewardship. Nevertheless, Jeanie made history as the inaugural female NBA owner to clinch a championship with her respective franchise.
As the Lakers approach the 2023-24 NBA season, there is a palpable shift in strategy, signalling an intent to secure victory. The franchise, now under Jeanie Buss's leadership, strives for a triumphant resurgence, determined to reclaim the winning stature reminiscent of its earlier years.
Jeanie Buss Networth
As of 2022, Jeanie Buss commands an estimated net worth of $700 million, solidifying her position as one of the foremost influential women in the realm of sports. However, her journey to success has been marked by challenges, transcending the advantages of her affluent background.
|
Profile
|
Category
|
Richest Business › Executives
|
Net Worth
|
$700 Million
|
Date of Birth
|
Sep 26, 1961 (62 years old)
|
Place of Birth
|
Santa Monica
|
Profession
|
Businessperson
|
Nationality
|
United States of America
In a pivotal role, Jeanie assumed the presidency of the Great Western Forum, the Lakers' home arena. Her involvement with the team expanded significantly during this tenure, culminating in her appointment as the executive vice president of business operations.
LA Lakers Business partners and GMs
Here is a list of business partners and general managers involved with the Lakers:
|
Business Partner
|
Role
|
Stake
|
Todd Boehly, Mark Walter
|
Minority owners
|
27%
|
Ed Roski Jr.
|
Minority owner
|
3%
|
Patrick Soon-Shiong
|
Minority owner
|
4.50%
|
Rob Pelinka
|
General Manager
|
-
In 2017, Rob Pelinka assumed the role of general manager for the Lakers, a position he has successfully held for a span of six seasons. Noteworthy among his strategies are the impactful acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019 and a mid-season roster overhaul during the 2022-23 season, aimed at elevating the team's on-court performance. Pelinka's adept decision-making has left a significant imprint on the Lakers' trajectory in recent years.
