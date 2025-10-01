OpenAI’s Sora2 is Here: How ChatGPT Users Can Now Turn Text Prompts into AI-Generated Videos

OpenAI has officially launched Sora, a new Instagram-style app that allows users to create and share AI-generated videos. The app is powered by Sora 2, the company’s next-generation model designed with improved realism, better physics, and sharper instruction-following. Imagine typing a sentence like me playing volleyball on a beach and instantly getting a realistic video of yourself doing exactly that. Sounds like sci-fi, right? Well, OpenAI has just made it real with its latest innovation. What is Sora 2? Sora 2 is OpenAI’s upgraded video-generation model. It not only creates stunningly realistic AI videos but also introduces a unique feature called ‘cameos’, digital avatars that look and sound exactly like you. Check out: OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Pulse- What It Is, How It Works, and How You Can Use It

Once you set up your cameo, you can drop it into any scene you can imagine. For example: Want to wrestle an elephant

Fancy yourself surfing giant waves

Wish to see you giving a speech on Mars That’s the magic of Sora 2 – text-to-video made personal. How to Create Your Own Cameo? Here’s a step-by-step guide for anyone curious about trying Sora: 1. Download the app – The Sora iOS app is available on the Apple App Store or at sora.com. (Currently, Android users will have to wait.) 2. Sign in – Use your OpenAI account or create a new one. 3. Set up your cameo – You’ll be asked to do a quick video-and-audio verification by reading a short code and moving your head around. This ensures the app captures your likeness securely. 4. Wait a minute – Sora 2 will process the data and generate your lifelike cameo.

5. Start creating – Use text prompts to make your cameo talk, perform actions, or appear in creative scenarios. Testing out Sora 2 and the new Sora app.. thought I’d try to make an entire video using only prompts and have my cameo avatar say what I tell it to. What do you think?@OpenAI pic.twitter.com/LnKDgM8nkv — iJustine (@ijustine) September 30, 2025 Privacy and Control OpenAI has also given users control over how their Cameos are used. You can: Allow everyone to use your cameo in their videos,

Limit access to only friends or approved creators, or

Keep it completely private. This way, you decide how your likeness is shared. Social Sharing Like Instagram or TikTok Once your video is ready, you can post it to Sora's in-app feed, which works much like Instagram or TikTok. Other users can watch, like, and share your creations, turning the app into a hub for AI-generated entertainment.