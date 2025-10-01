RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
OpenAI’s Sora2 is Here: How ChatGPT Users Can Now Turn Text Prompts into AI-Generated Videos

By Sneha Singh
Oct 1, 2025, 04:09 EDT

OpenAI has launched Sora, an Instagram-style app that allows users to create and share AI-generated videos using text prompts. The app is powered by Sora 2, OpenAI's next-generation model, which features improved realism and physics.

Open AI Sora 2
Open AI Sora 2

OpenAI has officially launched Sora, a new Instagram-style app that allows users to create and share AI-generated videos. The app is powered by Sora 2, the company’s next-generation model designed with improved realism, better physics, and sharper instruction-following.

Imagine typing a sentence like me playing volleyball on a beach and instantly getting a realistic video of yourself doing exactly that. Sounds like sci-fi, right? 

Well, OpenAI has just made it real with its latest innovation.

What is Sora 2?

Sora 2 is OpenAI’s upgraded video-generation model. It not only creates stunningly realistic AI videos but also introduces a unique feature called ‘cameos’, digital avatars that look and sound exactly like you.

Once you set up your cameo, you can drop it into any scene you can imagine. For example:

  • Want to wrestle an elephant

  • Fancy yourself surfing giant waves

  • Wish to see you giving a speech on Mars

That’s the magic of Sora 2 – text-to-video made personal.

How to Create Your Own Cameo?

Here’s a step-by-step guide for anyone curious about trying Sora:

1. Download the app – The Sora iOS app is available on the Apple App Store or at sora.com. (Currently, Android users will have to wait.)

2. Sign in – Use your OpenAI account or create a new one.

3. Set up your cameo – You’ll be asked to do a quick video-and-audio verification by reading a short code and moving your head around. This ensures the app captures your likeness securely.

4. Wait a minute – Sora 2 will process the data and generate your lifelike cameo.

5. Start creating – Use text prompts to make your cameo talk, perform actions, or appear in creative scenarios.

Privacy and Control

OpenAI has also given users control over how their Cameos are used. You can:

  • Allow everyone to use your cameo in their videos,

  • Limit access to only friends or approved creators, or

  • Keep it completely private.

This way, you decide how your likeness is shared.

Social Sharing Like Instagram or TikTok

Once your video is ready, you can post it to Sora’s in-app feed, which works much like Instagram or TikTok. Other users can watch, like, and share your creations, turning the app into a hub for AI-generated entertainment.

Conclusion

Sora 2 isn’t just another fun app; it shows how quickly AI is moving into everyday creativity. What used to require studios, cameras, and editing can now be done with a simple text prompt. For ChatGPT users, this means the power to go from imagination to video in seconds.

