U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech: Read More!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 10, 2025, 02:57 EDT

U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech: Rice University’s flash Joule heating technology enables fast, clean recycling and boosting U.S. supply chains. Read about flash Joule heating, its environmental benefits and where it is being used.

U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech. (Source- Rice University)
U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech: Rice University researchers have pioneered a revolutionary recycling technology that recovers rare earth elements (REEs) from electronic waste in just one second. The 1-second rare recycling tech is flash Joule heating (FJH). 

Rare earth elements are critical for advanced electronics, clean energy, and defense technologies but heavily imported by the U.S., with $170 million worth imported in 2024 alone according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read on to learn more about flash Joule heating, its environmental benefits and where it is being used.

U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech

Rice University researchers have developed an innovative recycling technique that can extract rare earth elements (REEs) from electronic waste in just one second. Traditional recycling methods are slow, energy-intensive, and produce toxic waste. 

The new Rice University method rapidly heats waste to thousands of degrees in milliseconds, improves extraction efficiency and eliminates hazardous chemicals. This technology supports U.S. efforts to build a sustainable, domestic supply of vital materials while reducing environmental harm.

What is Flash Joule Heating?

Flash Joule Heating is an ultrafast method which rapidly heats magnet waste to thousands of degrees Celsius within milliseconds. It enables speedy and efficient material recovery without the use of water or toxic acids. 

  • Flash Joule heating is a breakthrough rapid heating technique.  

  • It applies a high electric current to waste, heating it above 3,000°C in milliseconds to recover rare earths efficiently.

  • The process selectively vaporizes target metals without water or acids, producing cleaner output with fewer harmful byproducts.

Environmental Benefits of Flash Joule Heating

Flash Joule heating delivers significant environmental improvements. This method revolutionizes recycling speed and environmental impact in rare earth recovery.

  • It uses up to 500 times less energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions about 80 times compared to traditional smelting methods.

  • The resulting waste residues are safe enough for agricultural use, indicating a major reduction in toxic byproducts.

  • These benefits support cleaner recycling practices and reduced ecological footprints.

Aspects

Traditional Recycling

Flash Joule Heating

Time for Recovery

Hours to Days

1 Second

Energy Use

Very High

Up to 500x Less

Waste Created

Toxic, hazardous

Minimal and safer

Application of Flash Joule Heating Tech

The technology is moving toward commercial use across the U.S. Flash Metals USA plans to start production with this process in 2026, aiming to recycle rare earths close to urban waste centers, cutting transport emissions and costs. This localized, sustainable solution strengthens critical material supplies for American industries, including technology and defense.

Conclusion

Rice University’s flash Joule heating technology represents a groundbreaking advance in rare earth recycling. Its speed, efficiency, and eco-friendliness offer the U.S. a sustainable path toward securing essential materials, reducing pollution, and boosting domestic supply chains critical for high-tech industries.

    FAQs

    • When will commercial use begin?
      +
      Flash Metals USA plans to launch this technology in 2026 in several U.S. urban recycling centers.
    • How does this method benefit the environment?
      +
      Flash Joule Heating drastically cuts energy use and greenhouse gases while producing safer waste byproducts.
    • What is flash Joule heating used for?
      +
      Flash Joule Heating quickly extracts rare earth elements from electronic waste using heat generated by electric current.

