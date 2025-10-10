U.S. Rice University creates 1-Second Rare Recycling Tech: Rice University researchers have pioneered a revolutionary recycling technology that recovers rare earth elements (REEs) from electronic waste in just one second. The 1-second rare recycling tech is flash Joule heating (FJH).

Rare earth elements are critical for advanced electronics, clean energy, and defense technologies but heavily imported by the U.S., with $170 million worth imported in 2024 alone according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Read on to learn more about flash Joule heating, its environmental benefits and where it is being used.

Rice University researchers have developed an innovative recycling technique that can extract rare earth elements (REEs) from electronic waste in just one second. Traditional recycling methods are slow, energy-intensive, and produce toxic waste.