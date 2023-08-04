Top 5 deadliest fish in the world

Moving back to the topic at hand, did you know there is a fish in the ocean which is just as big as a 30 cm notebook, and is the deadliest creature in the oceans?

Around 95% of the ocean is unexplored. In the 5% of explored oceans, we have discovered the strangest creatures that we could have never imagined existed in our wildest dreams, like the vampire squid and the blobfish. Imagine if we explore the unexplored parts of the ocean, especially the depths, what horrifying, weird, and dangerous creatures will we find?

These are the most dangerous creatures found in the ocean. Take a look:

Great White Sharks are considered to be one of the most dangerous sharks in the world. They are big, powerful, and have sharp teeth. They are dangerous predators that can attack marine mammals, like seals and dolphins. Attacks on humans are rare, but they can be curious and may approach boats or swimmers in certain areas. Another fascinating fact about the Great Whites is that they are the modern-day version and the distant relatives of the most dangerous predator that ever roamed the oceans- The Megalodon.

4. Piranha

Piranhas are a group of freshwater fish that are native to South America. They have sharp teeth and are good at catching prey. They eat various things like fish, insects, and plants. They are known for being aggressive, but attacks on humans are very uncommon.

3. The Lionfish (Pterois)

Lionfish are venomous fish with beautiful fins. They live in coral reefs and eat small fish and crustaceans. In some places, they don't belong and have no predators, which is a problem. Their venom can hurt, but deaths from stings are very rare.

2. Electric Eel (Electrophorus electricus)

Electric Eels are special fish from South America. They can produce strong electric shocks to stun their prey. Although electric eels are not considered dangerous to humans, their electric shocks can cause injury and should be handled with care.

1. Stonefish (Synanceia)

Lo and behold the deadliest fish in the world- the stonefish. They are considered to be the most venomous fish in the world. These venomous fish are found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. They are masters of camouflage and have spines that can deliver a dangerous venomous sting. Their stings are very painful and require immediate medical attention. If left untreated, the sting of a stonefish can lead to heart failure and even death. Although they attack humans very rarely.

The above 5 are the most dangerous creatures the ocean has to offer. However, we have only explored only a minuscule part of our oceans. If we probe further, we are bound to find creatures stranger, weirder, and more dangerous than we have ever seen.