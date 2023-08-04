Diana Taurasi becomes the very first WNBA player to touch 10,000 points. Who is Diana Taurasi?

A proud moment for Diana Taurasi as she becomes the very first WNBA player to touch 10,000 points. Who is Diana Taurasi? Let's get to know her better.

Diana Taurasi is a 41-year-old WNBA player. It was a proud moment for the player as she touched a new milestone with a 3-pointer at the time of the third quarter of the match opposing Atlanta Dream. The player had a season-high of 42 points in the victory of Phoenix (91-71) which boosted her total to 10,024. The player is a strong player in the field of hoops. She is the perennial All-Star, often called the "White Mamba", which added another feather to the hat of the player.

The player is the very first one in the history of the WNBA to touch 10,000 points. She hit the phenomenal mark through a long 3-pointer at the time of the third quarter of the match against Atlanta Dream. The player obtained the season-high of 42 points in the 91-71 victory of Phoenix that strengthened the total score to 10,024.

The player has always said that she has always been more concerned about winning rather than touching records or milestones. “I really don’t think about the number, I really don’t,” Taurasi said after scoring 29 points in a one-point loss to Indiana on Tuesday night. “I’ve always said I’ve just played basketball because I love to play. Literally, the only reason why I keep showing up to the gym right now is that I still love to play and you know, this group still shows up every day.” the player expressed.