National Aviation Day 2023: Know the History Behind the Celebration of Aviation Day in US

National Aviation Day, observed on August 19th, holds significant national importance in the United States as it commemorates the remarkable advancements in the field of aviation. National Aviation Day History The origins of this commemoration date back to 1939 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt, then President of the United States, issued a presidential proclamation. This proclamation specifically designated the anniversary of Orville Wright's birth as the official National Aviation Day. Worth noting is the fact that Orville Wright, one of the pioneers of aviation, was still living at the time of the proclamation's issuance in 1939; he continued to live for an additional nine years thereafter.

This initial proclamation became codified as USC 36:I:A:1:118, setting a precedent for subsequent years. It grants the incumbent US President the authority to declare August 19th as National Aviation Day annually. The President's declaration extends to all federal buildings and installations, which are to display the United States flag in honor of the occasion. Moreover, the President's proclamation encourages citizens to engage in activities that cultivate and promote an appreciation for aviation among the populace.

How To Observe National Aviation Day?