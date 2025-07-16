There is one summer food festival that really captures the spirit of American tradition. Today is National Hot Dog Day! Today, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, is the day each year when we honor the simple but beloved frankfurter. It starts with barbecues in the backyard and ends with busy street carts in the city. Thanks to hot dogs, which are a big part of American food culture. But this day isn't just about the tasty simplicity; it also shows us a lot about the history of American food that is still changing. Get ready to find out why this fast food favorite is so important to Americans' hearts (and stomachs!).
What Exactly is a Hot Dog?
Before we explore the National Hot Dog Day deals and history, let us clarify what we are celebrating! A hot dog is basically a cooked sausage that is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun that has been cut lengthwise. Most hot dogs in the US are made from beef, pork, or a mix of the two. They are seasoned, cured, and then put in a casing. It sounds simple in concept. Agreed, but the hot dog has spawned countless regional variations and a passionate debate about what constitutes the perfect one. It is a quintessential summer food, easy to eat on the go. So, it naturally becomes a favorite at ballparks, picnics, and outdoor gatherings across America.
What is the History of National Hot Dog Day?
By the way, the journey of the hot dog to becoming an American icon is richer than you might think. It is packed with surprising origins and enduring popularity, you are about to learn.
The predecessors of the modern hot dog, like the frankfurter, originated in Germany centuries ago when German immigrants brought their sausage-making traditions to the US in the 19th century.
The term "hot dog" likely emerged in the late 1800s. One popular theory attributes it to a cartoonist who sketched a dachshund sausage (we are referring to the long, thin dog breed) in a bun, leading to the hot dog moniker.
By the early 20th century, hot dogs became synonymous with baseball games. It further solidified their place as a quintessential American snack. Vendors famously hawked them in stadiums, forever linking them to America's favorite pastime.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council reports that Americans consume over 20 billion hot dogs annually. That's about 70 hot dogs per person each year, highlighting their widespread appeal as a food deal and everyday meal.
From Germany to Coney Island, here's a history lesson on one of America's favorite summertime foods: the hot dog. https://t.co/TKCZ5Pnf1q pic.twitter.com/hUjS2FnC2p— CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2020
National Hot Dog Day is more than just a chance for a cheap meal; it's a vibrant celebration of an enduring American classic. As deals abound and grills fire up, it's a perfect opportunity to partake in a beloved tradition that continues to bring joy and a taste of summer to millions. So go on, grab a dog (or two!), customize it your way, and savor this delicious slice of Americana.
