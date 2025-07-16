There is one summer food festival that really captures the spirit of American tradition. Today is National Hot Dog Day! Today, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, is the day each year when we honor the simple but beloved frankfurter. It starts with barbecues in the backyard and ends with busy street carts in the city. Thanks to hot dogs, which are a big part of American food culture. But this day isn't just about the tasty simplicity; it also shows us a lot about the history of American food that is still changing. Get ready to find out why this fast food favorite is so important to Americans' hearts (and stomachs!).

What Exactly is a Hot Dog?

Before we explore the National Hot Dog Day deals and history, let us clarify what we are celebrating! A hot dog is basically a cooked sausage that is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun that has been cut lengthwise. Most hot dogs in the US are made from beef, pork, or a mix of the two. They are seasoned, cured, and then put in a casing. It sounds simple in concept. Agreed, but the hot dog has spawned countless regional variations and a passionate debate about what constitutes the perfect one. It is a quintessential summer food, easy to eat on the go. So, it naturally becomes a favorite at ballparks, picnics, and outdoor gatherings across America.