Star Trek Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated on September 8? Read Now!

Why is Star Trek Day on September 08? Every year September 08 is celebrated globally as the Star Trek Day to commemorate the first broadcast of the Star Trek: The Original Series. The first episode of the show aired on Sept. 08, 1966, on NBC in the United States. National Star Trek Day was first globally recognised in 2020 and in 2025 fans are once again celebrating one of the most influential franchises in television history.

Though the show initially had a modest reception, it went on to inspire decades of spin-offs, films, conventions, and a devoted fan community. Star Trek Day 2025 is celebrated by Trekkies across the world to pay tribute to the origins of the show and appreciate its cultural impact.

Why is Star Trek Day Celebrated on September 8?

Star Trek Day falls on September 8 because that was the day in 1966 when the original series first aired. American television screenwriter and producer, Gene Roddenberry was the man behind creating the science fiction series and the fictional universe of Star Trek.