Trump Xi Meeting 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping met on October 30, 2025, to discuss U.S.-China Tariffs and relations in South Korea. Due to the APEC Summit, the Trump Xi meeting was held in Busan. This was their first direct dialogue in six years amid ongoing trade tensions. The Trump Xi meeting was crucial for addressing tariff disputes that have disrupted global trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. plans to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 57% to 47% for one year. Both leaders aimed to ease tensions by discussing tariff reductions and cooperation on critical issues. Continue to read about more U.S. trending news on 2025 Trump-Xi meeting updates, focusing on the U.S.-China tariffs, trade negotiations, and the future of bilateral trade relations.