Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Credit Officer E- Call Letter at bankofindia.bank.in

Key Points BOI Credit Officer admit card released on 6 August 2026 for online examination.

Download window for the admit card is open from 6 August 2026 to 16 August 2026.

The online examination for Credit Officer recruitment is scheduled for 16 August 2026.

Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026: Bank of India has released the admit card for Credit Officer recruitment under the GBO Stream (Project No. 2026-27/01). The admit card was made available on 6 August 2026 for the online examination. Candidates who applied for 779 Credit Officer posts can now download their call letter from the official website using their registration number and password. The download window is open from 6 August 2026 to 16 August 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates appearing for the Bank of India CO exam can check the table below for information related to the exam 2026. Particulars Details Conducting Body Bank of India (BOI) Exam Name Credit Officer (GBO Stream) Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Release Date 6 August 2026 (Today) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Exam Date 16 August 2026 Official Website bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the Bank of India CO examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website bankofindia.bank.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Click Here Steps to Download Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in. Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage. Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.