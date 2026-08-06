Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Credit Officer E- Call Letter at bankofindia.bank.in
Bank of India has been released the Credit Officer Admit card 2026 on its official website bankofindia.bank.in. Candidates can now download the admit card from the link given below. The Examination will be held on 16 August 2026. Candidates must print their admit card on A4 paper and carry a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
Key Points
- BOI Credit Officer admit card released on 6 August 2026 for online examination.
- Download window for the admit card is open from 6 August 2026 to 16 August 2026.
- The online examination for Credit Officer recruitment is scheduled for 16 August 2026.
Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026: Bank of India has released the admit card for Credit Officer recruitment under the GBO Stream (Project No. 2026-27/01). The admit card was made available on 6 August 2026 for the online examination. Candidates who applied for 779 Credit Officer posts can now download their call letter from the official website using their registration number and password. The download window is open from 6 August 2026 to 16 August 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.
Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates appearing for the Bank of India CO exam can check the table below for information related to the exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bank of India (BOI)
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Exam Name
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Credit Officer (GBO Stream)
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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6 August 2026 (Today)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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Exam Date
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16 August 2026
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Official Website
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bankofindia.co.in
Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the Bank of India CO examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website bankofindia.bank.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise.
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Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your Credit Officer Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.
Details Mentioned on Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the Bank of India CO Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com