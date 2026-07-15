BEML Operator Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-Wise Topics Here

Key Points BEML Operator CBT for 362 posts is on July 22, 2026, across five ITI trades.

The CBT has 100 MCQs for 100 marks, 2 hours duration, with no negative marking.

The exam has 3 sections; Concerned Discipline (60 marks) carries highest weightage.

BEML Operator Syllabus 2026: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will conduct the computer-Based Test for Operator posts on July 22, 2026. The exam is conducted for a total of 362 vacancies across five ITI trades, including Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician. Candidates who applied for these posts must now start preparing using the correct syllabus. The test will have 100 MCQs for 100 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. There is no negative marking. In this article, candidates can complete the BEML Operator syllabus and exam pattern to help them plan their preparation before the exam date. BEML Operator Syllabus 2026 The BEML Operator exam is divided into three sections. General Awareness covers current affairs, Indian polity, history, geography, and general science. English & Reasoning includes grammar, vocabulary, series, coding, decoding, and seating arrangement. The Concerned Discipline section is trade-specific, based on the candidate's ITI trade. For example, Fitter and Turner candidates get questions on workshop safety, hand tools, measuring instruments, and cutting tools, while Electrician and Machinist candidates face questions from their own trade theory. Candidates must focus more on their trade subject, as it carries the highest marks.

BEML Operator Exam Pattern 2026 The BEML Operator exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It has 100 questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. Sections No. of Questions Marks General Awareness 20 20 English & Reasoning 20 20 Concerned Discipline (Trade) 60 60 Total 100 100 BEML Operator Syllabus 2026 Section-Wise Candidates who are appearing in the BEML Operator Exam 2026 can check a detailed section-wise syllabus in the table given below: General Awareness It covers various topics related to general knowledge for a total of 20 questions. It includes topics like: Current Affairs (National & International)

Indian Polity

Indian History

Geography

Indian Economy

General Science



English & Reasoning It aims to check the basic English of candidates and consists of topics such as, English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, Sentence correction.

Reasoning: Series, Coding-Decoding, order and Ranking, seating arrangement, Puzzle, Venn Diagram, Clock and Calendar, non-verbal reasoning.

Concerned discipline Candidates can check the concerned discipline trade-wise in the table below to know more about the key topics that will come in the BEML Operator Exam. Trade Key Topics Fitter/Turner Workshop safety, hand and marking tools, measuring instruments (Vernier caliper, micrometer, gauges), cutting tool geometry, tool materials Welder Welding processes, welding defects, safety equipment, joint types, welding symbols Machinist Lathe machine operations, milling, grinding, machine tool maintenance, measuring instruments Electrician Basic electrical circuits, wiring, motors, transformers, safety practices

Preparation Tips for BEML Operator Exam 2026 Candidates who are appearing in the BEML Operator Exam 2026 can check these preparation tips: Go through the official notification and syllabus PDF before starting preparation

Give more time to the concerned Discipline section, as it carries more weightage, approx 60 marks.

Practice the previous year's question paper and mock tests to understand the difficulty level

Revise basic general science, polity, and current affairs daily for the general awareness section

Solve reasoning puzzles and coding-decoding questions regularly to improve speed

As there is no negative marking, candidates must attempt all 100 questions

Keep the admit card, a valid photo ID, and other required documents ready before exam day Book Recommendation for BEML Operator Exam 2026