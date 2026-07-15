BEML Operator Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-Wise Topics Here
The BEML Operator exam will be held on July 22, 2026, for a total of 362 vacancies across five ITI Trades, including Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician. Candidates appearing for the CBT exam can check the detailed syllabus for the BEML Operator exam in this article.
Key Points
- BEML Operator CBT for 362 posts is on July 22, 2026, across five ITI trades.
- The CBT has 100 MCQs for 100 marks, 2 hours duration, with no negative marking.
- The exam has 3 sections; Concerned Discipline (60 marks) carries highest weightage.
BEML Operator Syllabus 2026: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will conduct the computer-Based Test for Operator posts on July 22, 2026. The exam is conducted for a total of 362 vacancies across five ITI trades, including Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician. Candidates who applied for these posts must now start preparing using the correct syllabus. The test will have 100 MCQs for 100 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. There is no negative marking. In this article, candidates can complete the BEML Operator syllabus and exam pattern to help them plan their preparation before the exam date.
BEML Operator Syllabus 2026
The BEML Operator exam is divided into three sections. General Awareness covers current affairs, Indian polity, history, geography, and general science. English & Reasoning includes grammar, vocabulary, series, coding, decoding, and seating arrangement. The Concerned Discipline section is trade-specific, based on the candidate's ITI trade. For example, Fitter and Turner candidates get questions on workshop safety, hand tools, measuring instruments, and cutting tools, while Electrician and Machinist candidates face questions from their own trade theory. Candidates must focus more on their trade subject, as it carries the highest marks.
BEML Operator Exam Pattern 2026
The BEML Operator exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It has 100 questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 2 hours. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
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Sections
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No. of Questions
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Marks
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General Awareness
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20
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20
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English & Reasoning
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20
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20
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Concerned Discipline (Trade)
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60
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60
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Total
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100
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100
BEML Operator Syllabus 2026 Section-Wise
Candidates who are appearing in the BEML Operator Exam 2026 can check a detailed section-wise syllabus in the table given below:
General Awareness
It covers various topics related to general knowledge for a total of 20 questions. It includes topics like:
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Current Affairs (National & International)
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Indian Polity
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Indian History
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Geography
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Indian Economy
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General Science
English & Reasoning
It aims to check the basic English of candidates and consists of topics such as,
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English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, Sentence correction.
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Reasoning: Series, Coding-Decoding, order and Ranking, seating arrangement, Puzzle, Venn Diagram, Clock and Calendar, non-verbal reasoning.
Concerned discipline
Candidates can check the concerned discipline trade-wise in the table below to know more about the key topics that will come in the BEML Operator Exam.
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Trade
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Key Topics
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Fitter/Turner
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Workshop safety, hand and marking tools, measuring instruments (Vernier caliper, micrometer, gauges), cutting tool geometry, tool materials
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Welder
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Welding processes, welding defects, safety equipment, joint types, welding symbols
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Machinist
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Lathe machine operations, milling, grinding, machine tool maintenance, measuring instruments
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Electrician
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Basic electrical circuits, wiring, motors, transformers, safety practices
Preparation Tips for BEML Operator Exam 2026
Candidates who are appearing in the BEML Operator Exam 2026 can check these preparation tips:
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Go through the official notification and syllabus PDF before starting preparation
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Give more time to the concerned Discipline section, as it carries more weightage, approx 60 marks.
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Practice the previous year's question paper and mock tests to understand the difficulty level
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Revise basic general science, polity, and current affairs daily for the general awareness section
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Solve reasoning puzzles and coding-decoding questions regularly to improve speed
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As there is no negative marking, candidates must attempt all 100 questions
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Keep the admit card, a valid photo ID, and other required documents ready before exam day
Book Recommendation for BEML Operator Exam 2026
Choosing the right books can make the preparation easier and more focused. Here are some recommended books for each section of the BEML Operator exam 2026
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Section
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Books
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General Awareness
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Lucent’s General Knowledge
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Trade Theory (Fitter/Turner/Machinist/Welder)
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NIMI/NCVT Trde Theory Books
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English Language
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Objective english by S.P.Bakshi
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Reasoning
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A modern Approach to Verbal & Non Verbal reasoning by R.S Aggarwal
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Practice Sets
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Previous year ITI Trade question papers
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