Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here

Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2026: The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC has released the Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. The Bihar Police Driver Posts Exam is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have qualified for the Bihar Police Driver Posts Exam can download the Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2026 after using their enrollment or registration number, or date of birth, by logging into the official website at https://csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 4361 posts for Driver Constables are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state. Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC has released the Bihar Police Driver DET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after login to the link.

Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2026 Download Link



How to Download CSBC Driver DET Admit Card 2026? Those candidates who have qualified for the CSBC Driver DET exam can download the admit card from the official website using the simple steps given below:- Go to the official website of the CSBC, i.e., csbc.bihar.gov.in, and look for the Bihar Police Section.

Click on the notification link titled Download e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) for Driver Constable.

Enter the registration ID or roll number, or registered mobile number, date of birth and the captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Check the entered details carefully and then submit. Once the admit card is downloaded, check the details mentioned.

Download the admit card, take a printout, and keep it safe for future use.

Driver Efficiency Test: Check Crucial Points Candidates participating in the Driver Efficiency Test should note that they will have to keep in mind various factors during the test. Beside many factors, your performance will be evaluated on the ground on your steering control, track manoeuvres, and reversing skills. Apart from these, candidates will also be evaluated on awareness regarding road signs, traffic regulations and vehicle maintenance. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the CSBC portal for any schedule adjustments or latest updates before the exam date. Bihar Police DET Admit Card 2026 Important Documents To Carry Candidates appearing in the Driver Efficiency Test are advised to carry the Hall ticket and other crucial documents with them at the exam venue. Those candidates must make sure the crucial documents with then at the exam venue including-