BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in: Download Marksheet PDF - Direct Link Here
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026: The BPSC has released the marksheet for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination on 22 July 2026 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified the 70th CCE can download their marksheet using their 69th or 70th OTR number through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- BPSC 70th CCE marksheet released on July 22, 2026, following July 20 notice.
- Download marksheet from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using OTR username & password.
- Final results for 70th CCE were declared on June 20, 2026, for 2,027 posts.
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the release of the 70th CCE marksheet through a public notice released on 20 July on its website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the notice, the 70th CCE marksheet is released on 22 July 2026 and the candidates will be able to download their marksheet through the BPSC Online Application Portal, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. The candidates will require their 69th & 70th OTR user name and password to login and download the marksheet. The BPSC conducted the 70th CCE Prelims on 13 December 2024, with re-exam on 04 January 2025. The 70th Mains was conducted between 25 to 30 April 2025 and the Interview/Personality Test was conducted across multiple phases from 21 January 2026 to 28 February 2026. Now, the Commission has released the marksheet for the candidates who emerge successful in the 70th CCE cycle.
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Highlights
The BPSC 70th CCE was conducted to fill 2,027 vacant posts in the administration of the state. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination
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No. of Vacancies
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2,027
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Prelims Exam Date
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13 December 2024 and re-exam on 04 January 2025
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Mains Exam Date
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25 April to 30 April 2025
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Interview Dates
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Across multiple phases from 21 January 2026 to 28 February 2026
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Final Result
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20 June 2026
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Marksheet Release Date
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22 July 2026
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Login Credential
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69th/70th OTR User Name & Password
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have qualified the 70th CCE examination and their names have appeared in the final result list released on 20 June 2026 can now download their marksheet through the direct link given here.
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BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026
How to Download BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026
To download the BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet, the candidates need to follow the steps outlined below:
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Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the left corner go to the Examination section and click on the Marksheet tab.
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Select the Exam Name, enter roll number and DOB.
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Click on Search Result.
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Your marksheet will appear on the screen.
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Save a copy of it for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.