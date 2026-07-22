BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in: Download Marksheet PDF - Direct Link Here

BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the release of the 70th CCE marksheet through a public notice released on 20 July on its website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the notice, the 70th CCE marksheet is released on 22 July 2026 and the candidates will be able to download their marksheet through the BPSC Online Application Portal, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. The candidates will require their 69th & 70th OTR user name and password to login and download the marksheet. The BPSC conducted the 70th CCE Prelims on 13 December 2024, with re-exam on 04 January 2025. The 70th Mains was conducted between 25 to 30 April 2025 and the Interview/Personality Test was conducted across multiple phases from 21 January 2026 to 28 February 2026. Now, the Commission has released the marksheet for the candidates who emerge successful in the 70th CCE cycle.

BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Highlights

The BPSC 70th CCE was conducted to fill 2,027 vacant posts in the administration of the state. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination No. of Vacancies 2,027 Prelims Exam Date 13 December 2024 and re-exam on 04 January 2025 Mains Exam Date 25 April to 30 April 2025 Interview Dates Across multiple phases from 21 January 2026 to 28 February 2026 Final Result 20 June 2026 Marksheet Release Date 22 July 2026 Login Credential 69th/70th OTR User Name & Password Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have qualified the 70th CCE examination and their names have appeared in the final result list released on 20 June 2026 can now download their marksheet through the direct link given here.