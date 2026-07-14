CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

BPUT Rourkela OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:19 IST

Candidates can check the previous Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks for BPUT Rourkela. Analyse the cutoff thoroughly and estimate your selection chances for 2026.

BPUT Rourkela OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks
BPUT Rourkela OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela offers admission to its Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech programmes through the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). Aspirants seeking admission must appear for the OJEE counselling process and secure a rank within the institute’s opening and closing ranks.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-level, computer-based test conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. Candidates can check the previous year cutoff ranks for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech course. These ranks help candidates estimate their selection chances at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela. 

BPUT Rourkela OJEE 2026: Previous Year Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Cutoff

The following table shows the previous year OJEE cutoff for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech programme at BPUT Rourkela. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR)

  • For the General Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering recorded an opening and closing rank of 766210 and 1024390, respectively.
  • For the SC Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering had an opening rank of 1325279 and a closing rank of 1325279.
  • For the ST Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering witnessed an opening rank of 782647 and a closing rank of 782647.

PROGRAMME

CATEGORY

OR

CR

B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)

General

766210

1024390

B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5

General

143763

308120

B. Tech in Electrical Engineering & M.Tech in Power System Engineering (5 year Integrated UG

General

445486

763854

B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering & M.Tech in Signal Processing & Commu

General

174629

555922

B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering & M.Tech in Machine Design (5 year integrated UG & PG)

General

350219

896030

B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)

SC

1325279

1325279

B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5

SC

452245

452245

B. Tech in Electrical Engineering & M.Tech in Power System Engineering (5 year Integrated UG

SC

729424

729424

B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering & M.Tech in Signal Processing & Commu

SC

798235

798235

B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering & M.Tech in Machine Design (5 year integrated UG & PG)

SC

812073

812073

B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)

ST

782647

782647

B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5

ST

667742

667742

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:19 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News