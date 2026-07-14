BPUT Rourkela OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the previous Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks for BPUT Rourkela. Analyse the cutoff thoroughly and estimate your selection chances for 2026.
The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela offers admission to its Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech programmes through the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). Aspirants seeking admission must appear for the OJEE counselling process and secure a rank within the institute’s opening and closing ranks.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-level, computer-based test conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. Candidates can check the previous year cutoff ranks for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech course. These ranks help candidates estimate their selection chances at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela.
BPUT Rourkela OJEE 2026: Previous Year Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Cutoff
The following table shows the previous year OJEE cutoff for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech programme at BPUT Rourkela. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR)
- For the General Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering recorded an opening and closing rank of 766210 and 1024390, respectively.
- For the SC Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering had an opening rank of 1325279 and a closing rank of 1325279.
- For the ST Category, B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering witnessed an opening rank of 782647 and a closing rank of 782647.
|
PROGRAMME
|
CATEGORY
|
OR
|
CR
|
B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)
|
General
|
766210
|
1024390
|
B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5
|
General
|
143763
|
308120
|
B. Tech in Electrical Engineering & M.Tech in Power System Engineering (5 year Integrated UG
|
General
|
445486
|
763854
|
B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering & M.Tech in Signal Processing & Commu
|
General
|
174629
|
555922
|
B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering & M.Tech in Machine Design (5 year integrated UG & PG)
|
General
|
350219
|
896030
|
B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)
|
SC
|
1325279
|
1325279
|
B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5
|
SC
|
452245
|
452245
|
B. Tech in Electrical Engineering & M.Tech in Power System Engineering (5 year Integrated UG
|
SC
|
729424
|
729424
|
B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering & M.Tech in Signal Processing & Commu
|
SC
|
798235
|
798235
|
B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering & M.Tech in Machine Design (5 year integrated UG & PG)
|
SC
|
812073
|
812073
|
B. Tech in Civil Engineering & M.Tech in Structural Engineering (5 year Integrated UG & PG)
|
ST
|
782647
|
782647
|
B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering & M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering ( 5
|
ST
|
667742
|
667742
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.