BPUT Rourkela OJEE Cutoff 2026: Check Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Opening & Closing Ranks

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela offers admission to its Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech programmes through the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). Aspirants seeking admission must appear for the OJEE counselling process and secure a rank within the institute’s opening and closing ranks.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-level, computer-based test conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. Candidates can check the previous year cutoff ranks for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech course. These ranks help candidates estimate their selection chances at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela.

BPUT Rourkela OJEE 2026: Previous Year Integrated B.Tech + M.Tech Cutoff

The following table shows the previous year OJEE cutoff for Integrated B.Tech+M.Tech programme at BPUT Rourkela. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR)