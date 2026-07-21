BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 OUT; Check Scorecard, Qualifying Status at bsebsakshamta.com

Key Points BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result officially released today at 4 PM.

Competency Test for Bihar local body teachers conducted from June 5-8, 2026.

4,353 out of 14,512 teachers cleared the exam, achieving a 30% pass rate.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Parisha Phase 5 Result 2026: BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result is officially released today at 4 PM by the Chairman of the BSEB, Dr S. Tyagaranhan at the Board’s auditorium in Patna. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted this Competency Test (CTT) for local body teachers from June 5 to June 8, 2026. The exam was held to test the eligibility of primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary teachers, including physical education teachers and librarians, working under the local bodies in Bihar. After this exam, BSEB released the provisional answer key on June 18, 2026, and candidates could raise objections till June 21, 2026. Now, candidates can check their result and download the scorecard using their registration number and password at bsebsakshamta.com.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the complete details about BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 in the table given below Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5, 2026 (CTT) Exam Dates June 5 - 8, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Mode Total Questions 150 Objective-type MCQs Exam Duration 2 hr 30 mins Answer key released June 18, 2026 Result Release Today, 4 PM (OUT) Official website bsebsakshamta.com BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Check Result Link BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 is now available at the BSEB official website, bsebsakshamta.com. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 CTT exam 2026 can check the results from the link given below after 4 PM.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Check Result Link Steps to Check BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 CTT Exam 2026 can check their result by following these steps given below: Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, bsebsakshamta.com. Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the Link for "Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026" Step 3: Then, a new login page will open. Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password (or Date of Birth). Step 5: Submit the details to view your result. Step 6: Now, your scorecard will appear on the screen showing marks and qualifying status. Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use. BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise qualifying marks in the table given below: Category Qualifying Marks General 40% Backward Class (BC) 36.5% Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 34% SC/ST, Differently Abled, Female 32% Candidates who score equal to or above their category’s qualifying marks will be declared pass in the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026. BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result: 4,353 Teachers Clear Exam, Check Pass Percentage The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026. BSEB Chairman S.M. Tyagarajan announced that out of 14,512 teachers who appeared for the exam, 4,353 teachers have cleared it. The successful candidates include 1,870 male and 2,483 female teachers. The overall pass percentage for this phase is 30%.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result: Class-Wise Pass Percentage BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 result has also been released class-wise. Teachers appeared for the exam across four teaching levels: Class 1-5, Class 6-8, Class 9-10, and Class 11-12. Candidates teaching at the primary level (Class 1-5) make up the largest group of test-takers. Check the class-wise number of candidates who appeared and passed below. Class Level Candidates Appeared Candidates passed Pass percentage Class 1-5 13,235 3,868 29.23% Class 6-8 781 313 40.08% Class 9-10 367 122 33.24% Class 11-12 129 50 38.76% What After BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Candidates who qualify the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 will now go through the counselling process and be eligible to continue as trained and competent teachers under local bodies in Bihar. The dates and further details for counselling will be announced separately by the Bihar Education Department. Those who fail to clear the exam this time may get another chance in the next phase, as per BSEB rules. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard safe, as it may be needed for future verification or promotion-related processes. For any discrepancy in the result, candidates should contact the BSEB helpdesk or check official notices on bsebsakshamta.com.