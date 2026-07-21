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BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 OUT; Check Scorecard, Qualifying Status at bsebsakshamta.com

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 16:40 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is officially declared the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026 today. Candidates can now download their scorecard or check the qualifying status using their registration details at bsebsakshamta.com.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 OUT; Check Scorecard, Qualifying Status at bsebsakshamta.com
BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 OUT; Check Scorecard, Qualifying Status at bsebsakshamta.com

Key Points

  • BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result officially released today at 4 PM.
  • Competency Test for Bihar local body teachers conducted from June 5-8, 2026.
  • 4,353 out of 14,512 teachers cleared the exam, achieving a 30% pass rate.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Parisha Phase 5 Result 2026: BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result is officially released today at 4 PM by the Chairman of the BSEB, Dr S. Tyagaranhan at the Board’s auditorium in Patna. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted this Competency Test (CTT) for local body teachers from June 5 to June 8, 2026. The exam was held to test the eligibility of primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary teachers, including physical education teachers and librarians, working under the local bodies in Bihar. After this exam, BSEB released the provisional answer key on June 18, 2026, and candidates could raise objections till June 21, 2026. Now, candidates can check their result and download the scorecard using their registration number and password at bsebsakshamta.com.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can check the complete details about BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 in the table given below

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name 

Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5, 2026 (CTT)

Exam Dates

June 5 - 8, 2026

Exam Mode 

Computer-Based Mode 

Total Questions

150 Objective-type MCQs

Exam Duration

2 hr 30 mins

Answer key released 

June 18, 2026

Result Release 

Today, 4 PM (OUT)

Official website 

bsebsakshamta.com

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Check Result Link

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 is now available at the BSEB official website, bsebsakshamta.com. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 CTT exam 2026 can check the results from the link given below after 4 PM. 

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026

Check Result Link 

Steps to Check BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 CTT Exam 2026 can check their result by following these steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, bsebsakshamta.com.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the Link for "Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026" 

Step 3: Then, a new login page will open.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password (or Date of Birth).

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 6: Now, your scorecard will appear on the screen showing marks and qualifying status.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Qualifying Marks 

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise qualifying marks in the table given below: 

Category 

Qualifying Marks

General 

40%

Backward Class (BC)

36.5%

Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

34%

SC/ST, Differently Abled, Female 

32%

Candidates who score equal to or above their category’s qualifying marks will be declared pass in the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result: 4,353 Teachers Clear Exam, Check Pass Percentage

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026. BSEB Chairman S.M. Tyagarajan announced that out of 14,512 teachers who appeared for the exam, 4,353 teachers have cleared it. The successful candidates include 1,870 male and 2,483 female teachers. The overall pass percentage for this phase is 30%. 

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result: Class-Wise Pass Percentage

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 result has also been released class-wise. Teachers appeared for the exam across four teaching levels: Class 1-5, Class 6-8, Class 9-10, and Class 11-12. Candidates teaching at the primary level (Class 1-5) make up the largest group of test-takers. Check the class-wise number of candidates who appeared and passed below.

Class Level 

Candidates Appeared 

Candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Class 1-5

13,235

3,868

29.23%

Class 6-8

781

313

40.08%

Class 9-10

367

122

33.24%

Class 11-12

129

50

38.76%

What After BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026

Candidates who qualify the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 will now go through the counselling process and be eligible to continue as trained and competent teachers under local bodies in Bihar. The dates and further details for counselling will be announced separately by the Bihar Education Department. Those who fail to clear the exam this time may get another chance in the next phase, as per BSEB rules. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard safe, as it may be needed for future verification or promotion-related processes. For any discrepancy in the result, candidates should contact the BSEB helpdesk or check official notices on bsebsakshamta.com.



Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:35 IST

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