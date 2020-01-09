BSP Admit Card 2019-20 Released @sailcareers.com, Download SAIL Bhilai Admit Card

BSP Admit Card 2019-20: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSL) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of OCT (Trainee), ACT (Trainee/Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Mining Mate, Surveyor, Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) , Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) & Pharmacist (Trainee). All candidates who are appearing in BSP Exam 2020 can download their Bhilai Admit Card from the official website sailcareers.com.

BSP Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can download SAIL Bhilai Admit Card by using their Application No /Roll Number and Date of Birth.

BSP Admit Card Download Link

BSP Exam 2020 is scheduled on 21 January 2020 (Tuesday). Candidates can check the SAIL Bhilai Exam Details such as date, time and venue address in SAIL BSP Admit Card.

SAIL BSL Exam Notice 2020 for Operator cum Technician and Other Posts

How to Download BSP Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Go to SAIL official website https://www.sail.co.in/ Click on Careers Section Click on ‘LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD’ given in News Section A PDF will appear on your screen where you will click on admit card link Enter your details Download Bhilai Admit Card 2020 Take a print-out for future use

Candidates will be required to score minimum 50 percent marks in order to qualify in the teste. For SC/ST/OBC (Non creamy layer)/ PwD candidates the qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score. The qualifying marks will be calculated separately for each Trade/ Discipline.

Qualified candidates will be called for Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) & Driving Test.