SAIL BSL Exam Date 2020 for Operator cum Technician and Other Posts Released @sailcareers.com

SAIL BSL Exam Date 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSL) has announced the exam dates of online test for the post of OCT (Trainee), ACT (Trainee/Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Mining Mate, Surveyor, Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) , Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) & Pharmacist (Trainee).

As per the official notice, SAIL online exam for the post will be held on 21 January 2020 (Tuesday). The minimum qualifying marks in the online test for unreserved posts will be determined based on 50 percentile score. For SC/ST/OBC (Non creamy layer)/ PwD candidates the qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score. The qualifying marks will be calculated separately for each Trade/ Discipline.

SAIL will soon the release the Admit card for said posts. All successful applicants would be able to download SAIL Admit Card through SAIL official website sailcareers.com, once released.

Candidates who will qualify in the Online test will appear in Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test(PAT) & Driving Test. Weightage of marks for online test will be 100%. Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test(PAT) & Driving Test will only be of qualifying nature.

SAIL Bhilai had invited online applications for 296 posts out of which 123 are for OCT (Trainee), 53 post for ACT (Trainee/Boiler Operator), 14 Posts forMining Foreman , 30 posts for Mining Mate, 4 Posts for Surveyor – 04 posts, 8 posts for Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), 36 posts of Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), 21 posts for Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) & 7 posts for Pharmacist (Trainee).

