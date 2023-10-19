BTSC Vehicle Driver Exam Date 2023 Released at btsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Pattern

BTSC Vehicle Driver Exam Date 2023 Out: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the written exam dates for the Vehicle Driver post on its official website. Check the pdf download link.

BTSC Vehicle Driver Exam Date 2023 Out: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Vehicle Driver on its official website. According to the short notice released, BTSC will be conducting the written exam for the posts of Vehicle Driver November 10, 2023 across the state. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Vehicle Driver can download the written exam schedule for the same from the official website of BSSC-bssc.bih.nic.in.

The pdf of the written exam schedule is available on the official website whereas the details regarding the admit card and others update will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. The Vehicle Driver exam schedule pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Link To Download Vehicle Driver Exam Date PDF







According to the short notice released, the written exam for the posts of Vehicle Driver will be held on November 10, 2023 across the state. You can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BTSC Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice Regarding Advt No-37/2023 Vehicle Driver.View Notice on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

BTSC 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Vehicle Driver on November 10, 2023 in various districts of the state. The exam will be conducted from November 10, 2023 onwards in two sittings. Exams will be held in Computer Based Test mode in objective type.

BTSC Vehicle Driver 2023 Exam Pattern

The CBT Exam will consist of one paper carrying 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be of two hours and there will be Negative marking under which you will be penalized for 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subjects for the written exam will be-General Reasoning/Numerical Aptitude/General Studies and questions based on Current Affairs. Questions will be Matric standard level.

Download BTSC Vehicle Driver Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card for the written exam on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

