CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT, 297 Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released by the Central Armed Police Forces for the post of Medical Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer. Candidates can check the official notification and apply online from the official website of the CAPF i.e., capf.gov.in For more information on how to apply, eligibility criteria and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The Central Armed Police Forces has released the notification for the CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check the notification and apply online from the official website of CAPF i.e., capf.gov.in

As many as 297 vacancies have been released under the CAPF Recruitment 2023 for the post of Medical Officer, Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB) & Assam Rifles, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The application process will commence from 15th February 2023. The applications will be accepted only through the online mode. The last date to apply for the CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 is 16th March 2023.

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the CAPF Recruitment 2023. However, candidates can check the official notification for more details from the direct link given below.

CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Official Notification







CAPF Medical Officer Vacancies 2023

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command) 05 Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) 185 Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) 107 Total 297







CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualifications

Candidates possessing a Degree/Diploma in DM/M.Ch/PG/MBBS in Related Specialty are eligible to apply for the examination.

CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Post Maximum Age Limit Medical Officers 30 Years Specialist Medical Officer 40 Years Super Specialist Medical Officer 50 Years







CAPF Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure

The candidates will have to go through the 4 different phases of selection process.

Firstly, the documentation will be done for the candidates who have applied successfully and are eligible for the further selection process. An e-admit card mentioning the date of the interview will be issued to them. Secondly, a personality test/Interview will be conducted for the candidates whose documentations are found correct. In the third phase a physical standard test (PST) will be conducted. The candidates can refer to the official notification to know the detailed parameters of selection. In the fourth phase of the selection process, a medical examination will be conducted of the candidates who successfully pass the PST.

Candidates can apply online from the official website of ITBP i.e., recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The last date to apply is 16th March 2023 and candidates must check all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria before applying for the CAPF Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. The applicants must apply as soon as possible before the extended deadline to avoid the last moment rush.