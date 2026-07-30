DU Admission 2026: Check St. Stephen's College Round 2 Cutoff Scores
Students can check Round 2 cutoff scores for admission to St. Stephen's College. Officially released by the DU under CSAS UG (Common Seat Allocation System) at admission.uod.ac.in, students can access the complete college and course-wise list. The cutoff score shared below for Stephen’s college can help students in choosing the right college during the seat allocation process.
DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has released the Round 2 cutoff scores for all colleges on its official website. Students aiming for admission to St. Stephen's College can check the category-wise Round 2 score shared below. As per allocated scores on DU's dashboard, students can analyze the admission options at the college. The score at which students can take admission to B.A. (Hons.) Economics at Stephen's College is 885.774 (unreserved category). The admission score for the college ranges between 885 and 318. Therefore, students who have secured a CUET UG score in this range can choose from a variety of course options shared here.
During the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) UG 2026 counseling process, it is a must for students to accept the seat allocation. After the seat confirmation, students have to get their documents verified and complete the payment through the University of Delhi Admission Portal to proceed with their admission process.
DU Admission 2026: St. Stephen's College Category-Wise Round 2 Scores
The table offers category-wise Round 2 cutoff scores for undergraduate courses offered at St. Stephen’s College. It lists Round 2 scores for unreserved, SC, and ST categories. As per the Round details, B.A. (Hons.) Economics offers the highest scores, with admission happening at 885.774.
Unreserved category scores define a benchmark for other categories and courses. Check the detailed breakdown from the table shared below.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
885.7748
|
759.324
|
837.4898
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
902.5889
|
866.02
|
831.3112
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
922.4394
|
818.8869
|
869.3291
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
898.0981
|
749.3002
|
840.4536
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
746.1816
|
609.8111
|
249.572
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these
(Economics/English/History/Political Science/Philosophy))
|
918.4153
|
833.653
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline
subject from (Economics/History/Political Science/Philosophy))
|
785.6057
|
-
|
649.9705
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
527.0088
|
360.9272
|
389.2294
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
827.4672
|
653.9829
|
561.5222
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
560.9021
|
386.7568
|
509.0625
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
492.5709
|
354.9217
|
-
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
507.628
|
329.3958
|
318.0342
How to Check DU Round 2 Cutoff Score?
Students can check their seat allocation-related updates and Round 2 cutoff scores, college and course-wise, by logging in through the DU dashboard. Check the steps shared below, to understand the process:
1. Visit the University of Delhi’s CSAS UG portal at admission.uod.ac.in,
2. Fill your login details as required. Use the CUET Application number and password.
3. Go to the Seat Allocation and Round 2 section on your dashboard.
4. Check the final updates on your profile. Check the admission status and minimum allocation scores.
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