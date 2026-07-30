DU Admission 2026: Check St. Stephen's College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has released the Round 2 cutoff scores for all colleges on its official website. Students aiming for admission to St. Stephen's College can check the category-wise Round 2 score shared below. As per allocated scores on DU's dashboard, students can analyze the admission options at the college. The score at which students can take admission to B.A. (Hons.) Economics at Stephen's College is 885.774 (unreserved category). The admission score for the college ranges between 885 and 318. Therefore, students who have secured a CUET UG score in this range can choose from a variety of course options shared here. During the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) UG 2026 counseling process, it is a must for students to accept the seat allocation. After the seat confirmation, students have to get their documents verified and complete the payment through the University of Delhi Admission Portal to proceed with their admission process.

DU Admission 2026: St. Stephen's College Category-Wise Round 2 Scores The table offers category-wise Round 2 cutoff scores for undergraduate courses offered at St. Stephen’s College. It lists Round 2 scores for unreserved, SC, and ST categories. As per the Round details, B.A. (Hons.) Economics offers the highest scores, with admission happening at 885.774. Unreserved category scores define a benchmark for other categories and courses. Check the detailed breakdown from the table shared below. PROGRAMME NAME UR SC ST B.A. (Hons.) Economics 885.7748 759.324 837.4898 B.A. (Hons.) English 902.5889 866.02 831.3112 B.A. (Hons.) History 922.4394 818.8869 869.3291 B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 898.0981 749.3002 840.4536 B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit 746.1816 609.8111 249.572 B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political Science/Philosophy)) 918.4153 833.653 - B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from (Economics/History/Political Science/Philosophy)) 785.6057 - 649.9705 B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 527.0088 360.9272 389.2294 B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics 827.4672 653.9829 561.5222 B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics 560.9021 386.7568 509.0625 B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry 492.5709 354.9217 - B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices 507.628 329.3958 318.0342