Math Shortcuts: Easy Subtraction Tip and Tricks for Kids

This article introduces a variety of simple and engaging subtraction tricks designed to help kids master basic arithmetic. It covers intuitive methods like counting backwards, using number lines, and "counting up," alongside strategies like "Make a 10" and breaking down numbers, all presented with clear examples to build confidence and make math enjoyable.

Jul 7, 2025, 13:22 IST
Easy Subtraction Tricks for Kids: Fun Math Shortcuts, Check Here
Easy Subtraction Tricks for Kids: Fun Math Shortcuts, Check Here

Subtraction is a fundamental math skill that kids learn early in their academic journey. While it's a crucial building block for more complex arithmetic, the process of "taking away" can sometimes feel challenging or even frustrating for young learners. Traditional methods often rely heavily on memorization, which might not click with every child's learning style, potentially making math seem less approachable.

But what if subtraction could be as fun as a game or a clever puzzle? This article is designed to introduce parents and educators to a variety of easy and intuitive subtraction tricks that go beyond rote learning. By focusing on visual aids, playful techniques, and connecting new concepts to what children already know, we can transform subtraction into an engaging and confidence-boosting experience for every child.

Easy Subtraction Tricks for Kids

Here are some easy subtraction tricks for kids, designed to make learning fun and intuitive:

1. Counting Backwards

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

For smaller numbers, kids simply count backward from the larger number.

For 7 - 3, start at 7 and count back 3 steps: 7... 6, 5, 4. The answer is 4.

Connects subtraction directly to counting, a skill they already know.

2. Using Fingers (for small numbers)

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

Hold up fingers for the larger number, then fold down fingers for the number being subtracted.

For 8 - 5, hold up 8 fingers. Fold down 5 fingers. Count the fingers remaining (3).

A simple, visual, and tactile method for beginners.

3. Using a Number Line

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

Draw or use a number line. Start at the larger number, then jump backward the number of times you're subtracting.

For 10 - 4, start at 10 on the number line. Jump back 4 spaces (9, 8, 7, 6). You land on 6.

Provides a clear visual representation of subtraction as "taking away."

4. "Counting Up" to Subtract

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

When numbers are close, count up from the smaller number to the larger number.

For 9 - 7, start at 7 and count up to 9: 7... 8, 9. You counted 2 steps. So, 9 - 7 = 2.

Turns subtraction into addition, which some kids find easier.

5. Doubles Facts (and Near Doubles)

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

If kids know their doubles addition facts (e.g., 5+5=10), they can use them for subtraction.

If they see 10 - 5, and they know 5+5=10, then 10-5 must be 5.

Leverages existing addition knowledge.

6. "Make a 10" Strategy (for numbers up to 20)

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

When subtracting from numbers 11-19, break down the number being subtracted to first "get to 10."

For 14 - 6: First, 14 - 4 = 10. Then, 10 - 2 = 8. (Since 4 + 2 = 6)

Many kids find it easy to subtract from 10.

7. Breaking Down Numbers (Decomposition)

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

Break the number you're subtracting into easier parts.

For 15 - 7: Break 7 into 5 and 2. First, 15 - 5 = 10. Then, 10 - 2 = 8.

Simplifies larger subtractions into smaller, more manageable steps.

8. Fact Families

How It Works

Example

Why It's Easy

Teach addition and subtraction together as a "fact family." If 3 + 4 = 7, then 7 - 3 = 4 and 7 - 4 = 3.

If a child knows 6 + 2 = 8, then they know 8 - 2 = 6.

Connects operations and builds a deeper understanding of number relationships.

Help your children enjoy learning subtraction with these simple and fun methods. These tips teach more than just memorizing; they help kids feel confident, get better at math in their heads, and truly understand numbers. Keep practicing these fun ways, and you'll see subtraction become very easy for your child!

