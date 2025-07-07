Do you frequently feel that multiplication is difficult or time-consuming? Multiplication speed can significantly increase your confidence in arithmetic, whether you're doing problems in class or competing against the clock in a competitive exam. Fortunately, you can calculate like a genius without being one! Even large numbers can be easily handled with a few basic tips. With the help of these entertaining and clever techniques, children in grades 6 through 12 will love math a bit more and fear it much less. Check out these 5 super-easy multiplication hacks 1. The Nines Trick: Multiplying by 9 in Seconds Want to multiply any number by 9 quickly? Use this pattern: Example: 9 × 7

1st Step: Subtract 1 from the number → 7 - 1 = 6

2nd Step: What number added to 6 gives 9? That’s 3

So, 9 × 7 = 63

This trick works for single-digit numbers and gives instant results once you get used to it! 2. Double and Half Method: For Even Numbers If one number is even, you can double one number and halve the other to make multiplication easier. Example: 25 × 16

1st Step: Half of 16 is 8, double 25 is 50

3. Using the Power of 10 – Break Down the Problem Multiplying by 10, 100, or 1000 is easy. So break difficult numbers into parts you can multiply easily. Example: 26 × 12

1st Step: Break 12 into 10 + 2

2nd Step: 26 × 10 = 260 and 26 × 2 = 52

3rd Step: Add them → 260 + 52 = 312 This distributive method helps you handle larger numbers in parts. 4. The Square Number Shortcut – When Numbers Are Close Together This trick works when two numbers are equal or very close to each other. Example: 14 × 16

1st Step: Take average → (14 + 16) ÷ 2 = 15

2nd Step: Find difference from average: 1

