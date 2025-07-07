Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
5 Super-Easy Tips and Tricks to Multiply Any Number Faster for Students and Children

Math isn't always about intricate procedures and drawn-out computations. These five smart multiplication strategies might help students improve their mental math abilities and solve problems more quickly.

Jul 7, 2025, 13:32 IST

Do you frequently feel that multiplication is difficult or time-consuming? Multiplication speed can significantly increase your confidence in arithmetic, whether you're doing problems in class or competing against the clock in a competitive exam. Fortunately, you can calculate like a genius without being one! Even large numbers can be easily handled with a few basic tips. With the help of these entertaining and clever techniques, children in grades 6 through 12 will love math a bit more and fear it much less.

Check out these 5 super-easy multiplication hacks 

1. The Nines Trick: Multiplying by 9 in Seconds

Want to multiply any number by 9 quickly? Use this pattern:

  • Example: 9 × 7
     1st Step: Subtract 1 from the number → 7 - 1 = 6
     2nd Step: What number added to 6 gives 9? That’s 3
     So, 9 × 7 = 63

This trick works for single-digit numbers and gives instant results once you get used to it!

2. Double and Half Method: For Even Numbers

If one number is even, you can double one number and halve the other to make multiplication easier.

  • Example: 25 × 16
    1st Step: Half of 16 is 8, double 25 is 50
    2nd Step: 50 × 8 = 400

This method reduces the numbers and makes multiplication mentally quicker.

3. Using the Power of 10 – Break Down the Problem

Multiplying by 10, 100, or 1000 is easy. So break difficult numbers into parts you can multiply easily.

  • Example: 26 × 12
    1st Step: Break 12 into 10 + 2
    2nd Step: 26 × 10 = 260 and 26 × 2 = 52
    3rd Step: Add them → 260 + 52 = 312

This distributive method helps you handle larger numbers in parts.

4. The Square Number Shortcut – When Numbers Are Close Together

This trick works when two numbers are equal or very close to each other.

  • Example: 14 × 16
     1st Step: Take average → (14 + 16) ÷ 2 = 15
     2nd Step: Find difference from average: 1
     3rd Step: Use: (average)² – (difference)² → 15² - 1² = 225 - 1 = 224

You’ve just multiplied 14 and 16 using a square!

5. Multiplying by 11 – Watch the Pattern

This is a magic trick especially for 2-digit numbers.

  • Example: 52 × 11
     1st Step: Split the digits → 5 _ 2
     2nd Step: Add the digits → 5 + 2 = 7
     3rd Step: Put the sum in the middle → 572

So, 52 × 11 = 572. Try it with other two-digit numbers and see the pattern unfold!

Math doesn’t always have to be about long calculations and complicated steps. With these five smart multiplication tricks, students can sharpen their mental math skills and become faster problem solvers. Keep practicing these hacks daily, and soon you’ll find multiplication much easier and a lot more fun!

