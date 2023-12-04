ECIL Recruitment Notification For 363 Apprenticeship Vacancies; Apply Online

ECIL Recruitment 2023: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for 363 apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for Graduate Engineering Apprentices (GEA) and Diploma/Technician Apprentices (TA) for the duration of one year for ECIL Hyderabad. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 5 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 15, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ecil.co.in
Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.
ECIL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023
An ECIL notification for the recruitment of 363 apprentices has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 5, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:
ECIL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023
Recruitment Authority
Electronics Corporation of India Limited
Posts Name
Apprenticeship
Total Vacancies
363
Mode of Application
Online
Vacancy Announced on
December 1, 2023
Application Start Date
December 5, 2023
Application End Date
December 15, 2023,
Documents Verification at ECIL
December 21 and 22, 2023
Completion of all Joining formalities
December 31, 2023
Apprenticeship Training will start from
January 1, 2024
ECIL Apprenticeship Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 363 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
Apprenticeship
Vacancies For ECIL Apprenticeship
A total of 363 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of apprentices. Trade-wise vacancies are tabulated below
Engineering Branch
Number of Vacancies (GEA)
Number of Vacancies (TA)
ESE
250
113
Mechanical
CSE
EEE
Civil
EIE
What is the ECIL Apprenticeship Eligibility?
For GEA, candidates who have passed a four year B.E/B.Tech course on or after April 1, 2021, from AICTE-approved colleges or recognised Indian universities In the case of diploma apprentices, candidates who have passed a 3 years diploma on or after April 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for the posts
Age Limit: The candidate who has not exceeded the age of 25 years as of December 31, 2023, is eligible to apply for the posts. However, a relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.
ECIL Apprenticeship Salary 2023
The selected candidates will be given a stipend based on their trade. Check the table below for trade wise monthly stipend
Apprenticeship Category
Stipend (Monthly)
GEA
Rs 9000
TA
Rs 8000
ECIL Apprenticeship Selection Procedure
The candidate will be solely based on the merit list prepared by ECIL. The selection will be done in the following steps:
- Based on the online application data, candidates will be called for original document verification at CLDC-ECIL Hyderabad.
- After successful document verification, selections will be made based on the qualifying
examination marks merit. (i.e., for GEAs, BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit and for Diploma Apprentices, diploma consolidated marks merit) In the case of CGPA, a relevant CGPA to marks percentage conversion certificate from the college/university should be produced by the candidate.
Steps to Apply for the ECIL Apprenticeship
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates. Before applying, candidates need to register themselves at the NATS/NAPS portal.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Create New Account in the Apprentice section
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference
Step 4: Download and print the application form for future reference