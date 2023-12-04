ECIL Recruitment Notification For 363 Apprenticeship Vacancies; Apply Online

ECIL Recruitment 2023: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for 363 apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for Graduate Engineering Apprentices (GEA) and Diploma/Technician Apprentices (TA) for the duration of one year for ECIL Hyderabad. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 5 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 15, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ecil.co.in Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

ECIL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 An ECIL notification for the recruitment of 363 apprentices has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 5, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

ECIL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Electronics Corporation of India Limited Posts Name Apprenticeship Total Vacancies 363 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on December 1, 2023 Application Start Date December 5, 2023 Application End Date December 15, 2023, Documents Verification at ECIL December 21 and 22, 2023 Completion of all Joining formalities December 31, 2023 Apprenticeship Training will start from January 1, 2024 ECIL Apprenticeship Notification PDF Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 363 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Apprenticeship Download PDF Vacancies For ECIL Apprenticeship A total of 363 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of apprentices. Trade-wise vacancies are tabulated below

Engineering Branch Number of Vacancies (GEA) Number of Vacancies (TA) ESE 250 113 Mechanical CSE EEE Civil EIE What is the ECIL Apprenticeship Eligibility? For GEA, candidates who have passed a four year B.E/B.Tech course on or after April 1, 2021, from AICTE-approved colleges or recognised Indian universities In the case of diploma apprentices, candidates who have passed a 3 years diploma on or after April 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for the posts Age Limit: The candidate who has not exceeded the age of 25 years as of December 31, 2023, is eligible to apply for the posts. However, a relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.