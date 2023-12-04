Quick Links

ECIL Recruitment Notification For 363 Apprenticeship Vacancies; Apply Online

The ECIL recruitment notification is out for 363 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary, and other important details for an apprenticeship.

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 4, 2023, 18:42 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2023: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for 363 apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for Graduate Engineering Apprentices (GEA)  and Diploma/Technician Apprentices (TA) for the duration of one year for ECIL Hyderabad. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 5 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 15, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ecil.co.in

Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

An ECIL notification for the recruitment of 363 apprentices has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 5, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

ECIL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Posts Name

Apprenticeship

Total Vacancies

363

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

December 1, 2023

Application Start Date

December 5, 2023

Application End Date

December 15, 2023,

Documents Verification at ECIL

December 21 and 22, 2023

Completion of all Joining formalities

December 31, 2023

Apprenticeship Training will start from 

January 1, 2024

ECIL Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 363 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Apprenticeship

Download PDF

Vacancies For ECIL Apprenticeship

A total of 363 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of apprentices. Trade-wise vacancies are tabulated below

Engineering Branch 

Number of Vacancies (GEA)

Number of Vacancies (TA)

ESE

250

113

Mechanical

CSE

EEE

Civil

EIE

What is the ECIL Apprenticeship Eligibility?

For GEA, candidates who have passed a four year B.E/B.Tech course on or after April 1, 2021, from AICTE-approved colleges or recognised Indian universities In the case of diploma apprentices, candidates who have passed a 3 years diploma on or after April 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for the posts

Age Limit: The candidate who has not exceeded the age of 25 years as of December 31, 2023, is eligible to apply for the posts. However, a relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

ECIL Apprenticeship Salary 2023

The selected candidates will be given a stipend based on their trade. Check the table below for trade wise monthly stipend

Apprenticeship Category

Stipend (Monthly)

GEA

Rs 9000

TA

Rs 8000

ECIL Apprenticeship Selection Procedure

The candidate will be solely based on the merit list prepared by ECIL. The selection will be done in the following steps:

  1. Based on the online application data, candidates will be called for original document verification at CLDC-ECIL Hyderabad.
  2. After successful document verification, selections will be made based on the qualifying

examination marks merit. (i.e., for GEAs, BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit and for Diploma Apprentices, diploma consolidated marks merit) In the case of CGPA, a relevant CGPA to marks percentage conversion certificate from the college/university should be produced by the candidate. 

Steps to Apply for the ECIL Apprenticeship

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates. Before applying, candidates need to register themselves at the NATS/NAPS portal.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Create New Account in the Apprentice section

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 4: Download and print the application form for future reference

FAQs

  • When will the detailed notification for ECIL apprenticeship recruitment be released?
    +
    The ECIL Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 363 posts
  • How many posts have been announced in ECIL Recruitment 2023 for apprenticeships?
    +
    A total of 363 posts have been announced in the ECIL Recruitment 2023 notification.
  • What stipend will be given to the ECIL Apprenticeship selected candidates?
    +
    The selected candidates for the ECIL Apprenticeship will get a stipend of Rs 8000 and Rs 9000 as per their trade.

