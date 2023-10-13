EMRS 2023 Apply Online extended till October 19 for PGT, JSA and Other Posts

EMRS Apply Online 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) date to recruiting candidates for the posts of 4062 vacancies of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant is extended. Now, candidates can apply for the posts till October 19, 2023.
To fill Vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff at EMRSs across the country, candidates will be selected depending on the results of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) - 2023. The exam will be conducted in an online format.
EMRS Application Form 2023 Link
The EMRS Application 2023 online form must be submitted by October 19, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct apply online link provided below to submit the application.
Particulars
View / Download
EMRS Notification PDF
Apply for the Post of Principal
Syllabus for the Post of PGT
Apply for the Post of PGT
Syllabus for the Post of Non–Teaching Staff
Apply for the Post of Non-Teaching Staff
Recruitment Rules for EMRS Staff
EMRS Vacancy Details
EMRS has announced a total of 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts through the official notification. Check the below to know about the detailed vacancy
Name of the Post
Number of Vacancies
Principal
303
PGT
2266
Accountant
361
JSA
759
Lab Attendant
373
Total
4062
EMRS Application Fees
The fees to fill out the EMRS Application Form 2023 vary as per the posts. The application fee for candidates applying for the principal post is Rs 2000 and PGT is Rs 1500. The detailed application fee for each post is tabulated below
Category
Fees
Principal
Rs. 2000
PGT
Rs. 1500
Non-Teaching
Rs. 1000
SC/ ST/ PwD (All Posts)
Nill
EMRS Salary
The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the posts a detailed salary range is given below
Principal - Rs. 78800-209200/-
PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-
Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-
JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-
Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-
EMRS Age Limit
The age limit of the announced vacancies varies as per the posts. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. Check the postwise age limit below
Principal - 50 years
PGT - 40 years
Accountant - 30 years
JSA - 30 years
Lab Attendant - 30 years
EMRS Selection Procedure
The selection process varies as per the candidates' application. Check below the detailed selection procedure of each posts
Principal:
Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks
Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks
PGT:
Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
Language Competency Test – 20 marks
Accountant:
JSA:
Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
Typewriting Test
Lab Attendant:
Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks