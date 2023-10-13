EMRS 2023 Apply Online extended till October 19 for PGT, JSA and Other Posts

EMRS Apply Online 2023: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) application for 4062 vacancies of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has been extended till October 19. Eligible candidates can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check here application form link, fees, important dates and more

EMRS Apply Online 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) date to recruiting candidates for the posts of 4062 vacancies of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant is extended. Now, candidates can apply for the posts till October 19, 2023.

To fill Vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff at EMRSs across the country, candidates will be selected depending on the results of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) - 2023. The exam will be conducted in an online format.

EMRS Application Form 2023 Link

The EMRS Application 2023 online form must be submitted by October 19, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct apply online link provided below to submit the application.

EMRS Vacancy Details

EMRS has announced a total of 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts through the official notification. Check the below to know about the detailed vacancy

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Principal 303 PGT 2266 Accountant 361 JSA 759 Lab Attendant 373 Total 4062

EMRS Application Fees

The fees to fill out the EMRS Application Form 2023 vary as per the posts. The application fee for candidates applying for the principal post is Rs 2000 and PGT is Rs 1500. The detailed application fee for each post is tabulated below

Category Fees Principal Rs. 2000 PGT Rs. 1500 Non-Teaching Rs. 1000 SC/ ST/ PwD (All Posts) Nill

EMRS Salary

The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the posts a detailed salary range is given below

Principal - Rs. 78800-209200/-

PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-

Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-

JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-

EMRS Age Limit

The age limit of the announced vacancies varies as per the posts. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. Check the postwise age limit below

Principal - 50 years

PGT - 40 years

Accountant - 30 years

JSA - 30 years

Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Selection Procedure

The selection process varies as per the candidates' application. Check below the detailed selection procedure of each posts

Principal:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks

Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks

PGT:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Language Competency Test – 20 marks

Accountant:

JSA:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Typewriting Test

Lab Attendant:

Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks