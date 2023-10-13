EMRS Teaching and Not Teaching Jobs2023 Apply for 4062 Vacancies

EMRS 2023 Apply Online extended till October 19 for PGT, JSA and Other Posts

EMRS Apply Online 2023: The  Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) application for 4062 vacancies of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has been extended till October 19. Eligible candidates can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check here application form link, fees, important dates and more

EMRS Application Date Extended till Oct 19
EMRS Application Date Extended till Oct 19

EMRS Apply Online 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) date to recruiting candidates for the posts of 4062 vacancies of  Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant is extended. Now, candidates can apply for the posts till October 19, 2023. 

To fill Vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff at EMRSs across the country, candidates will be selected depending on the results of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) - 2023. The exam will be conducted in an online format.

EMRS Application Form 2023 Link

The EMRS Application 2023 online form must be submitted by October 19, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct apply online link provided below to submit the application.

Career Counseling

Particulars

View / Download

EMRS Notification PDF

Download Here

Apply for the Post of Principal

Apply

Syllabus for the Post of PGT

View / Download

Apply for the Post of PGT

Apply

Syllabus for the Post of Non–Teaching Staff

View / Download

Apply for the Post of Non-Teaching Staff

Apply

Recruitment Rules for EMRS Staff

View / Download

EMRS Vacancy Details

EMRS has announced a total of 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts through the official notification. Check the below to know about the detailed vacancy 

Name of the Post

Number of Vacancies

Principal

303

PGT

2266

Accountant

361

JSA

759

Lab Attendant

373

Total

4062

EMRS Application Fees

The fees to fill out the EMRS Application Form 2023 vary as per the posts. The application fee for candidates applying for the principal post is Rs 2000 and PGT is Rs 1500. The detailed application fee for each post is tabulated below

Category

Fees

Principal

Rs. 2000

PGT

Rs. 1500

Non-Teaching

Rs. 1000

SC/ ST/ PwD (All Posts)

Nill

EMRS Salary

The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the posts a detailed salary range is given below

Principal -  Rs. 78800-209200/-

PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-

Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-

JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-

EMRS Age Limit 

The age limit of the announced vacancies varies as per the posts. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. Check the postwise age limit below 

Principal -  50 years

PGT - 40 years

Accountant - 30 years

JSA - 30 years

Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Selection Procedure

The selection process varies as per the candidates' application. Check below the detailed selection procedure of each posts

Principal:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks

Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks

PGT:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Language Competency Test – 20 marks

Accountant:

JSA:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Typewriting Test

Lab Attendant:

Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts?

The last date to apply for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts is October 19, 2023.

What is the selection procedure for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts?

The selection process varies as per the application of the candidates. A detailed selection procedure for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next