EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Download PRT, TGT and PGT Result PDF Soon at nests.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will soon release the EMRS Tier 2 result for the offline exams held on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026. The EMRS result will be released online on the official website of EMRS, i.e., nests.tribal.gov.in or on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

This is the first time EMRS has conducted Tier 2, and the Tier 2 paper has both objective and subjective questions, so checking answer sheets can take a bit more time compared to OMR checking. But now CBSE has released the KVS NVS result, so it is expected that CBSE can release the result of EMRS any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the EMRS Tier 2 2026 result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the result and its release date.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts such as Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Female Staff Nurse, Principal, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Link

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will soon release the EMRS Tier 2 result. The candidates can check their EMRS results on the official website of the EMRS or CBSE. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the Tier 2 result PDF once it is released officially.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Link Click here or Click here

Steps to Check EMRS Tier 2 Results

The EMRS Tier 2 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the EMRS Tier 2 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, nests.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘EMRS Tier 2 Result’ and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.