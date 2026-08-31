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EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Download PRT, TGT and PGT Result PDF Soon at nests.tribal.gov.in

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 31, 2026, 10:10 IST

EMRS Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will soon release the EMRS result for the Tier 2 exams held in March 2026 for various teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website- nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the EMRS Tier 2 result.

EMRS Tier 2 Result
EMRS Tier 2 Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • EMRS Result 2026 is expected to be released today on Official Website of EMRS and CBSE.
  • The EMRS written exam was conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026, for 7267 vacancies.
  • Candidates can download the EMRS results using their login details from the official website.

EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will soon release the EMRS Tier 2 result for the offline exams held on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026. The EMRS result will be released online on the official website of EMRS, i.e., nests.tribal.gov.in or on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. 

This is the first time EMRS has conducted Tier 2, and the Tier 2 paper has both objective and subjective questions, so checking answer sheets can take a bit more time compared to OMR checking. But now CBSE has released the KVS NVS result, so it is expected that CBSE can release the result of EMRS any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the EMRS Tier 2 2026 result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the result and its release date.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts such as Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Female Staff Nurse, Principal, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Link

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will soon release the EMRS Tier 2 result. The candidates can check their EMRS results on the official website of the EMRS or CBSE. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the Tier 2 result PDF once it is released officially.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Link

Click here or Click here

Steps to Check EMRS Tier 2 Results

The EMRS Tier 2 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the EMRS Tier 2 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, nests.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘EMRS Tier 2 Result’ and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 31, 2026, 10:10 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Keep Login Details Ready

    Candidates should keep their application number, registration details and other required information ready. This will make it easier to check the result when it is published. Do not wait until the last minute to search for your login information.

  • Aug 31, 2026, 09:06 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Objection Window Closed on May 17

    The EMRS closed the objection window on May 17, 2026. It gave test-takers a chance to formally challenge any answer they believed was incorrect. The final result will be prepared only after subject experts review every valid challenge. If you submitted an objection, its outcome will be reflected in the final answer key, which is expected to be published alongside or just before the result itself.

  • Aug 31, 2026, 08:32 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Where Should Candidates Check?

    Candidates should use the official NESTS and CBSE websites for important updates. They should avoid relying only on social media posts. An official notice is the safest source for the final result date. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the EMRS Tier 2 2026 Result and its release date.

  • Aug 31, 2026, 07:44 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Thousands of Vacancies

    The recruitment drive is for a large number of teaching and non-teaching posts. The ESSE recruitment 2025 has been announced for 7,267 vacancies. This is one reason why many candidates are closely following every result update.

  • Aug 31, 2026, 07:37 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Provisional Answer Key Released on May 13

    The Eklavya Model Resident School (EMRS) released the EMRS Tier 2 provisional answer key on May 13. The answer key helps candidates compare their answers with the official responses and calculate their expected scores. It also gives an idea about their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process. The candidates could download the answer key after logging in through their login ID and password.

  • Aug 31, 2026, 07:35 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Result Can Be Released Today

    The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) can release the EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 today on the official website of EMRS. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026 can check their EMRS results online once the link is activated.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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