HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Model Question Paper 2026-27 with Answers - Download PDF Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE has made its Class 12 sample papers available on the official website hpbose.org. As sample papers play a very important role in students' exam journey. It will help students to know and plan their study accordingly. We have provided the HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Model Question Paper 2026-27 along with the answers. The Biology model paper will have four sections which will carry different marks for each section. When it comes to biology, diagrams are equally important to score well in exams. Here we have provided the latest model paper for biology subjects for class 12 students. The Students and Teachers can check and refer to the question and pattern so that they can study and score good marks in their final marks. HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026-27: Key Highlights

Check out the below table for quick highlights of HPBOSE Class 12 Biology model paper overview: Overview Details Board Name Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE Exam Name HPBOSE Class 12 (Plus Two) Annual Examination 2026 Official Website hpbose.org Subject Biology Total Section in Exam Four Section - A,B,C and D Exam Duration 3 hours Maximum Marks 60 Marks HPBOSE Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026-27 Choose the correct answer to the questions from given option. SECTION -A 1. The male gametophyte in flowering plants is:

(A) Ovule (B) Embryo sac (C) Pollen grain (D) Anther 2. The embryonic stage during which implantation occurs is:

(A) Morula (B) Gastrula (C) Blastocyst (D) Zygote 3. The transfer of an embryo with more than 8 blastomeres into the uterus is called:

(A) GIFT (B) ZIFT (C) ICSI (D) ET

4. A man with AB blood group marries a woman with O blood group. Which blood groups are possible in their children?

(A) A and B only (B) AB and O (C) A, B, AB and O (D) O only 5. DNA fingerprinting can help families by:

(A) Determining paternity disputes (B) Changing genes

(C) Increasing inheritance (D) Preventing mutations 6. Wings of butterfly and wings of bird are:

(A) Homologous organs (B) Vestigial organs

(C) Analogous organs (D) Rudimentary organs 7. Cyclosporin A is mainly used:

(A) As an antibiotic (B) In lowering blood cholesterol

(C) As An immunosuppressive agent (D) In alcohol fermentation 8. The vector used in plants for gene transfer is generally:

(A) Ti plasmid (B) pBP322 (C) Cosmid (D) Phagemid 9. Match the following organisms with interactions:

Column I Column II

(a) Cuscuta on hedge plant (i) Mutualism

(b) Lichen (ii) Predation

(c) Orchid on mango tree (iii) Parasitism

(d) Tiger and deer (iv) Commensalism

OPTIONS:

(A) a - (iii), b – (i), c – (iv), d – (ii)

(B) a – (i), b – (iii), c – (ii), d – (iv)

(C) a – (ii), b – (iv), c – (i), d – (iii)

(D) a – (iv), b – (ii), c – (iii), d – (i) 10. A person avoids wasting paper after learning about deforestation. Which ecosystem concern is directly reduced:

(A) Habitat destruction (B) Nitrogen fixation

(C) Pollination (D) Food web formation Question No. 11 and 12 consist of two statements Assertion (A) and Reaction (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below: (A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

(B) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

(C) A is true but R is false

(D) A is false but R is true 11. Assertion (A):- People infected with AIDS should not be socially isolated.

Reason (R):- HIV spreads through casual contacts like hand shakes and sharing food.

12. Assertion (A):- Rosie was the first transgenic cow to make more nutritionally balanced milk for consumption by human babies.

Reason (R):- The milk of Rosie cow contained human beta – lactalbumin which made the milk rich in protein. SECTION-B 13. What is triple fusion? Name the triploid structure formed as a result of this fusion in angiosperms.

14. Differentiate between a nucleoside and a nucleotide based on their structural components.

15. Distinguish between active immunity and passive immunity. Provide one standard example for each type.

16. Name the causative protozoan organism responsible for amoebic dysentery (amoebiasis) in humans. Mention any two symptoms of the infection.

17. Explain the significance of methanogenic bacteria like Methanobacterium in the anaerobic digestion phase of sewage treatment plants.

18. Amniocentesis is a valuable parental diagnostic technique, yet it faces a strict statutory ban for sex determination in India. Justify the socio-ethical necessity of this ban.

19. A family pedigree chart shows a genetic disorder where an affected male transmits the trait to all his sons, while none of his daughters show the trait or pass it on. Hypothesize the chromosomal location of this gene defect and explain your reasoning.

20. Given here are the interaction of populations of two different species assigning ‘+’ for beneficial interaction, ‘-‘ for detrimental interaction and ‘O’ for neutral interaction. Based on these attributes write the names of the interactions between species A and B

21. During the processing of proinsulin into is cleaved off. Identify the Segment ‘X’. Which American company prepared two distinct DNA sequences corresponding to the A and B chains of human Insulin?

22. What are sacred groves? What is their role in conservation? SECTION-C 23.

Observe the diagram given above

(A) Identify the parts labeled as A, B, C and D

(B) Which layer nourishes the developing pollen grains 24. A child is suffering from Down’s syndrome.

(A) Mention the chromosomal cause & Karyotype.

(B) Write two symptoms of the disease. 25. (A) Construct a complete transcription unit with promoter and t hypothetical template strand given below.

(B) Write the RNA strand transcribed from the above transcription unit along with its polarity. 26. Explain the concept of adaptive radiation using the classic example of Darwin’s finches found in Galapagos islands. How does this phenomenon illustrate natural selection in response to different feeding iches?

27. GM crops especially Bt Crops are Known to have higher resistance to pest attacks. An experimental study was conducted in four different farm lands growing Bt and non Bt crops. The farmlands had the same dimensions, fertility and were under similar climatic conditions. The histogram below shows the usage of pesticides on Bt crops and non Bt crops in these farm lands: (A) Which of the above 4 farmlands has successfully applied the concept of biotechnology to show better management practices and use of agro would you prefer (Bt or non Bt) and why?

(B) Cotton Bollworms were introduced in another experimental study on the above farmlands where no pesticides were used. Explain what effect would a Bt and non Bt cr 28. Define Ecological Pyramids and describe with example, pyramids of number and biomass.

SECTION-D 29. (A) Identify X. Which hormone does it secrete? If the horm level, will menstruation occur. Justify your answer. hich of the above 4 farmlands has successfully applied the concept of biotechnology to show better management practices and use of agrochemicals? If you had to cultivate, which crop would you prefer (Bt or non Bt) and why? worms were introduced in another experimental study on the above farmlands used. Explain what effect would a Bt and non Bt crop have on the pest.

(A) Identify X. Which hormone does it secrete? If the hormone secreted by it is absent or low in level, will menstruation occur. Justify your answer.

(B) The released ovum present in fallopian tube gets fertilized with sperm, menstrual cycle.

(C) LH released by the pituitary gland becomes ovulation. OR (A) Explain the role of human chorionic gonadotropin(HCG) and progesterone in supporting and maintaining the uterine lining

(B) Describe the neuroendocrine mechanism that initiates parturition.

(C) Name the specific yellow fluid secreted by the mother during the initial day of lactation and state. Why is it essential for a newborn child.