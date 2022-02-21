HPPSC Interview 2022 Postponed for Research Officer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test schedule for the post of Research Officer, Class-I - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details notice here.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can check the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding postponement of Personality Test for the post of Research Officer Press Note on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice. Download and save the same for your future reference.



You can download directly the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice from the link given below.

Notice further says," It is for the information of all concerned that the Personality Test for the post of Research Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of

Planning, H.P. scheduled to be held on 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The next date(s) of Personality Test will be intimated in due course of time."

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for further updates in this regards.