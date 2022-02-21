JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

HPPSC Interview 2022 Postponed for Research Officer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test schedule for the post of Research Officer, Class-I  - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details notice here.

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 13:26 IST
HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice
HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test schedule for the post of Research Officer, Class-I (Gazetted). Commission has decided to postponed the interview due to administrative reason.
All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Research Officer post can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) was set to conduct the Personality Test for the post of Research Officer Class-I  post on 23/24 February 2022. 
Candidates qualified for the interview round can check the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding postponement of Personality Test for the post of Research Officer Press Note  on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.


You can download directly the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Interview  2022 Postponement Notice

HPPSC has decided to postponed the interview for Research Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Planning which was scheduled on 23/24 February 2022. 

Notice further says," It is for the information of all concerned that the Personality Test for the post of Research Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of
Planning, H.P. scheduled to be held on 23-02-2022 & 24-02-2022 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The next date(s) of Personality Test will be intimated in due course of time."

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for further updates in this regards. 

