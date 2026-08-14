IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Prelims Call Letter at ibps.in

Key Points IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released on 14 August 2026 at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled for 22 and 23 August 2026.

Download call letter from ibps.in using registration number and password/DOB.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 today, 14 August 2026, on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT-XVI) recruitment can now download their Call Letter. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 22 and 23 August 2026, in multiple shifts across exam centres in India. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in and download the admit card. Below, check the direct link and steps to download the call letter. IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2026 can find all the information in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Instituate of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name CRP PO/MT -XVI Admit Card Status Released Today Admit Card Release Date 14 August 2026 Prelims Exam Date 22 & 23 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Official Website ibps.in

IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the IBPS PO Prelims examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website ibps.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 Click Here Steps to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Step 2: Click on the "CRP PO/MT-XVI" section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the "Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter" link. Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number. Sep 5: Enter your Password or Date of Birth.

Step 6: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen. Step 6: Click on the Login button. Step 7: Your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 8: Download the admit card and save it. Details Mentioned on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 The admit card contains important details that candidates must check carefully. Any mismatch should be reported to IBPS immediately. Candidate's name, photograph, and signature

Registration number and roll number

Exam date, shift, and reporting time

Exam centre name and address

Important instructions for exam day Documents to Carry to the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Centre Along with the admit card, candidates must carry the required documents to avoid entry issues at the exam centre. Printed copy of the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026

Valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID)

Photocopy of the same photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)