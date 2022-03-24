IBPS Recruitment 2022 Drive: Apply Online for Division Head (Technology Support Services) @ibps.in, No Exam! only Interview,

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Candidates holding a graduation/post graduation degree have a great chance to apply. The minimum age limit required to apply for the said post is 61 years. To apply for the above post, one must have been born not earlier than 02 April 1961. Candidates are advised to go through the details like educational qualification, vacancy breakup, qualification and other details before submitting their online applications.
Important Dates:
Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2022
Last date for submission of online application: 13 April 2022
Interview : April 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Division Head (Technology Support Services) - 1 Post
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Tele communication /Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications and/ or equivalent.
Other Eligibility
- His/ her integrity should not have been doubtful during his/her Service/career.
- No punishment/penalty should have been imposed on him/her during his/her service/ career.
- He/she should not be convicted by any court in India or Cases of CBI or other law enforcement
agencies should not be pending against him/her.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Not exceeding 61 years
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary
Rs.25 Lakhs (approx.)
Download IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ibps. in. No other mode of application will be accepted. No more than one application should be submitted by any candidate.
Steps to apply online:
- Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in.
- Click on the Home Page to open the link and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.
- Upload documents, photograph and signature.
- Submit application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.