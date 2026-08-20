IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Prelims Call Letter at ibps.in
IBPS has released the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 on its official website ibps.in. Candidates can now download the call letter from the link given below. The Examination will be held on 29 August 2026.
Key Points
- IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released on August 20, 2026, on ibps.in.
- The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 29, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card using registration number or password/DOB.
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Admit Card 2026 today, 20 August 2026, on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVII) recruitment can now download their Call Letter. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 29 August 2026, in multiple shifts across exam centres in India. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in and download the admit card. Below, check the direct link and steps to download the call letter.
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can check the table below for information in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Instituate of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Exam Name
|
Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI)
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released Today
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
20 August 2026
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
29 August 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number / Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website ibps.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise.
|
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Specialist Officer CRP SPL-XVI" section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the "Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter" link.
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number.
Sep 5: Enter your Password or Date of Birth.
Step 6: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.
Step 6: Click on the Login button.
Step 7: Your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download the admit card and save it.
Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026
The admit card contains important details that candidates must check carefully. Any mismatch should be reported to IBPS immediately.
-
Candidate's name, photograph, and signature
-
Registration number and roll number
-
Exam date, shift, and reporting time
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Important instructions for exam day
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Admit Card 2026 today, 20 August 2026, on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVII) recruitment can now download their Call Letter. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 29 August 2026, in multiple shifts across exam centres in India. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in and download the admit card. Below, check the direct link and steps to download the call letter.
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can check the table below for information in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Instituate of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Exam Name
|
Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI)
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released Today
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
20 August 2026
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
29 August 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number / Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website ibps.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise.
|
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Specialist Officer CRP SPL-XVI" section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the "Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter" link.
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number.
Sep 5: Enter your Password or Date of Birth.
Step 6: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.
Step 6: Click on the Login button.
Step 7: Your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download the admit card and save it.
Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026
The admit card contains important details that candidates must check carefully. Any mismatch should be reported to IBPS immediately.
-
Candidate's name, photograph, and signature
-
Registration number and roll number
-
Exam date, shift, and reporting time
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Important instructions for exam day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com