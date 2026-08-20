IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Prelims Call Letter at ibps.in

Key Points IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 released on August 20, 2026, on ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 29, 2026.

Candidates can download the admit card using registration number or password/DOB.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Admit Card 2026 today, 20 August 2026, on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVII) recruitment can now download their Call Letter. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 29 August 2026, in multiple shifts across exam centres in India. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in and download the admit card. Below, check the direct link and steps to download the call letter. IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can check the table below for information in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Instituate of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) Admit Card Status Released Today Admit Card Release Date 20 August 2026 Prelims Exam Date 29 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Official Website ibps.in

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website ibps.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Click Here Steps to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Step 2: Click on the "Specialist Officer CRP SPL-XVI" section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the "Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter" link. Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number. Sep 5: Enter your Password or Date of Birth.

Step 6: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen. Step 6: Click on the Login button. Step 7: Your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 8: Download the admit card and save it. Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 The admit card contains important details that candidates must check carefully. Any mismatch should be reported to IBPS immediately. Candidate's name, photograph, and signature

Registration number and roll number

Exam date, shift, and reporting time

Exam centre name and address

Important instructions for exam day IBPS SO Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Admit Card 2026 today, 20 August 2026, on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVII) recruitment can now download their Call Letter. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on 29 August 2026, in multiple shifts across exam centres in India. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in and download the admit card. Below, check the direct link and steps to download the call letter.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can check the table below for information in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Instituate of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) Admit Card Status Released Today Admit Card Release Date 20 August 2026 Prelims Exam Date 29 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Official Website ibps.in IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website ibps.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the e-call letter beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Click Here Steps to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Step 2: Click on the "Specialist Officer CRP SPL-XVI" section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the "Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter" link. Step 4: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number. Sep 5: Enter your Password or Date of Birth. Step 6: Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen. Step 6: Click on the Login button. Step 7: Your IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 8: Download the admit card and save it. Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2026 The admit card contains important details that candidates must check carefully. Any mismatch should be reported to IBPS immediately.