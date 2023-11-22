IDBI Executive Notification 2023 Out for 1300 Vacancies on idbibank.in; Registration Begun From Nov 22

IDBI Executive 2023 Recruitment: The IDBI released the official on November 21, 2023 to recruit 1300 Executives. Know more details about the IDBI Executive 2023 notification, exam date, exam pattern, and Application Form

IDBI Executive 2023 Notification PDF: The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of Executives on a contract basis. Candidates can apply online from November 22, 2023 to December 6, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at idbibank.in.

The bank will fill up a total of 1300 vacancies across the country for Executive Posts at IDBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Prelims and Mains examination, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

IDBI Executive 2023

IDBI Executive Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the IDBI Executive 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.

Name of Bank IDBI Post Name Executive Posts Vacancies 1300 Type Notification Registration Date November 22, 2023, to December 6, 2023 Selection Process Computer Based Test Interview Exam Mode Online Education Qualification Graduates or relevant degree Age Limit 20 years to 25 years IDBI Official Website www.idbibank.in

IDBI Executive Notification PDF

The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in IDBI for Executive Posts. Below we have provided the download link of IDBI Executive Notification PDF 2023

IDBI Executive Notification PDF 2023 Download Here

IDBI Executive Notification Important Dates

IDBI has released the tentative dates of the IDBI Executive examination with the release of notification. The candidates will be able to register for the recruitment process from November 22 to December 6, 2023, whereas the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. The IDBI Executive (JA) mains examination will be conducted in February 2024.

Check the table below for IDBI JA notification

IDBI Executive 2023 Important Dates Events IDBI Executive Important Dates IDBI Executive Notification 2023 November 21, 2023 IDBI Executive Online Application Starts November 22, 2023 IDBI Executive Online Application Closes December 6, 2023 IDBI Executive Exam Date 2023 December 30, 2023

IDBI Executive Vacancy 2023

IDBI has released the notification of Executive Posts. Check the table below for the category wise announced vacancies

Category Number of Posts UR 558 EWS 130 OBC 326 SC 200 ST 86

IDBI Executive Salary

As per the official notification, the selected candidate will be paid Rs 29,000 per month in the first year, Rs 31,000 per month in the second year

IDBI Executive Exam Date 2023

As per the notification the IDBI will conduct the IDBI Executive Online Examination will be conducted tentatively on December 30, 2023.

IDBI Executive Online Application

The online application for IDBI Executives recruitment will start from November 22, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from idbibank.in.

IDBI Executive Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Executive 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 25 years i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1998 and not later than November 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive). However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates